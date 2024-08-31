Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> Wall Street Bitcoin Miner Loses $29 Million, Six Times Less Than Last Year

Wall Street Bitcoin Miner Loses $29 Million, Six Times Less Than Last Year

Saturday, 31/08/2024 | 14:22 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • IREN reported a significant growth in FY24, with record Bitcoin mining revenue and improved profitability.
  • The company is on track to expand its operations in both Bitcoin mining and AI cloud services.
bitcoin btc mining

IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) just became yet another publicly-listed Bitcoin (BTC) miner from Wall Street, which significantly increased its revenue over the last year, benefiting from higher cryptocurrency prices. According to the results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, revenues grew by 145%, and the number of mined BTC increased by 30%.

IREN Reduces Net Loss by Sixfold in 2024

The company reported record Bitcoin mining revenue of $184.1 million, up from $75.5 million in the previous fiscal year. This substantial increase was driven by growth in operating hashrate and higher Bitcoin prices. IREN mined 4,191 Bitcoin during the year, compared to 3,259 in fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA also saw a strong improvement, reaching $54.7 million, up from $1.4 million in the prior year. The company's EBITDA turned positive at $19.6 million, compared to a loss of $123.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

Source: IREN
Source: IREN

As a result, the net loss of nearly $172 million from the previous year was reduced to $29 million.

“We are pleased to report our full year FY24 results, which highlights continued growth across revenue, earnings and cashflow,” said Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IREN. “Our 2024 guidance remains unchanged. With 15 EH/s installed, we are well on track to achieve our 20 EH/s milestone next month and 30 EH/s this year.”

Source: IREN
Source: IREN

Among the companies that recently reported revenue growth is also Argo Blockchain. Its financial results grew by 18% in H1 2024 despite a 50% drop in the number of mined cryptocurrencies.

AI Move

Similarly to a number of other companies in the sector recently, IREN also reported progress in its AI Cloud Services business, generating $3.1 million in revenue from multiple customers across reserved and on-demand markets.

Source: IREN
Source: IREN

The company's expansion plans remain on track, with data center capacity expected to reach 510MW by the end of 2024. IREN has also secured 2,310MW of grid-connected power over the last 12 months, positioning it for future growth.

Looking ahead, IREN is set to increase its Bitcoin mining capacity to 30 EH/s by the end of 2024, with 15 EH/s already installed. The company has also secured a pathway to reach 50 EH/s through existing purchase options for Bitmain S21 Pro miners.

Good results are one thing, however, Bitcoin mining gigants from Wall Street still feel the halving hangover. Their mining revenues in July fell by another 12%. This continues the negative reaction to April's halving, which reduced block rewards, coupled with low network fees and rising production costs. According to the latest JPMorgan report, this is making it difficult for miners to maintain profitability.

IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) just became yet another publicly-listed Bitcoin (BTC) miner from Wall Street, which significantly increased its revenue over the last year, benefiting from higher cryptocurrency prices. According to the results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, revenues grew by 145%, and the number of mined BTC increased by 30%.

IREN Reduces Net Loss by Sixfold in 2024

The company reported record Bitcoin mining revenue of $184.1 million, up from $75.5 million in the previous fiscal year. This substantial increase was driven by growth in operating hashrate and higher Bitcoin prices. IREN mined 4,191 Bitcoin during the year, compared to 3,259 in fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA also saw a strong improvement, reaching $54.7 million, up from $1.4 million in the prior year. The company's EBITDA turned positive at $19.6 million, compared to a loss of $123.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

Source: IREN
Source: IREN

As a result, the net loss of nearly $172 million from the previous year was reduced to $29 million.

“We are pleased to report our full year FY24 results, which highlights continued growth across revenue, earnings and cashflow,” said Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IREN. “Our 2024 guidance remains unchanged. With 15 EH/s installed, we are well on track to achieve our 20 EH/s milestone next month and 30 EH/s this year.”

Source: IREN
Source: IREN

Among the companies that recently reported revenue growth is also Argo Blockchain. Its financial results grew by 18% in H1 2024 despite a 50% drop in the number of mined cryptocurrencies.

AI Move

Similarly to a number of other companies in the sector recently, IREN also reported progress in its AI Cloud Services business, generating $3.1 million in revenue from multiple customers across reserved and on-demand markets.

Source: IREN
Source: IREN

The company's expansion plans remain on track, with data center capacity expected to reach 510MW by the end of 2024. IREN has also secured 2,310MW of grid-connected power over the last 12 months, positioning it for future growth.

Looking ahead, IREN is set to increase its Bitcoin mining capacity to 30 EH/s by the end of 2024, with 15 EH/s already installed. The company has also secured a pathway to reach 50 EH/s through existing purchase options for Bitmain S21 Pro miners.

Good results are one thing, however, Bitcoin mining gigants from Wall Street still feel the halving hangover. Their mining revenues in July fell by another 12%. This continues the negative reaction to April's halving, which reduced block rewards, coupled with low network fees and rising production costs. According to the latest JPMorgan report, this is making it difficult for miners to maintain profitability.

Topics
Iris Energy
Bitcoin Mining
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1735 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1735 Articles
  • 39 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
More Videos

  • Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

  • Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

  • TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

  • ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}