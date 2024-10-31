Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> Wall Street Bitcoin Miner’s Net Loss Surges over 90% in Q3 2024

Wall Street Bitcoin Miner’s Net Loss Surges over 90% in Q3 2024

Thursday, 31/10/2024 | 07:29 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Riot Platforms' BTC mining revenue doubled to $67.5 million during the last quarter.
  • However, the company reported a twofold increase in energy and mining costs per 1 BTC.
Riot's data center
Riot's data center

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), the third largest Bitcoin mining company on Wall Street, reported a significantly wider net loss in the third quarter despite higher revenue, as the cost of mining each BTC soared and power-related benefits diminished.

Riot Posts 93% Wider Loss as Bitcoin Mining Costs Surge Post-Halving

The company's net loss expanded to $154.4 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to an $80 million loss in the same period last year. The deterioration came even as total revenue jumped 65% to $80 million, driven primarily by higher Bitcoin prices and increased operational capacity.

The cost to mine one Bitcoin skyrocketed to $35,376 in the quarter, a dramatic shift from the negative cost of $22,741 in the same period last year. When including the BTC miner depreciation, the cost is even higher, reaching $75,506 and rising 124% from $27,484 reported in 2023.

This is significantly higher than the current market average, which, according to CoinShares, stood at $49,500 last quarter. Just a month ago, BTC mining difficulty reached a record high of 92.67 trillion, further cutting into miners' profit margins.

Jason Les, CEO of Riot Blockchain
Jason Les, CEO of Riot Blockchain

The surge reflects the impact of April's Bitcoin halving event, which cut mining rewards in half, combined with rising network difficulty and significantly reduced power credits. However, Jason Les, the CEO of the Wall Street BTC miner, tried to stay positive and looked for a brighter side in the latest report.

“Riot recorded $84.8 million in revenue this quarter, representing a 65% increase over the same quarter in 2023, driven by a 159% year-over-year increase in deployed hash rate to 28 EH/s,” said Les. “This significant increase in deployed hash rate allowed us to produce 1,104 Bitcoin this quarter, in-line with our Bitcoin production in the third quarter of 2023.”

BTC Mining Margins Continue to Fall

Power credits, a crucial component of Riot's business model, dropped to $12.4 million from $49.6 million year-over-year, representing a 75% decrease. This decline significantly impacted the company's mining margins, which fell to 42% ($28.4 million) from 181% ($56.4 million) in the previous year.

Bitcoin mining cost of revenue consists primarily of direct production costs of mining operations, including electricity, labor, and insurance, but excluding depreciation and amortization,” the company added.

The company also faced increased operational expenses, with selling, general and administrative costs rising by $37.9 million, driven by higher stock-based compensation, advisory fees, and legal costs.

Riot is not the only one publicly-listed Bitcoin miner from Wall Street, which experienced a visibly higher production costs. BitFuFu (NASDAQ: FUFU), announced a week ago, that it plans to acquire a majority stake in an Ethiopian mining facility in a quest to find cheaper energy. For BitFuFu the production costs increased by 180% over the past year, shrinking the profit by 75%.

Despite these challenges, Riot revised its hash rate growth projections, now targeting 34.9 EH/s by the end of 2024, down from previous guidance of 36.3 EH/s, citing delays in Kentucky facility expansion.

As of September 30, Riot held 10,427 Bitcoin worth approximately $660.3 million and maintained a strong financial position with $355.7 million in cash and $190.1 million in marketable securities.

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), the third largest Bitcoin mining company on Wall Street, reported a significantly wider net loss in the third quarter despite higher revenue, as the cost of mining each BTC soared and power-related benefits diminished.

Riot Posts 93% Wider Loss as Bitcoin Mining Costs Surge Post-Halving

The company's net loss expanded to $154.4 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to an $80 million loss in the same period last year. The deterioration came even as total revenue jumped 65% to $80 million, driven primarily by higher Bitcoin prices and increased operational capacity.

The cost to mine one Bitcoin skyrocketed to $35,376 in the quarter, a dramatic shift from the negative cost of $22,741 in the same period last year. When including the BTC miner depreciation, the cost is even higher, reaching $75,506 and rising 124% from $27,484 reported in 2023.

This is significantly higher than the current market average, which, according to CoinShares, stood at $49,500 last quarter. Just a month ago, BTC mining difficulty reached a record high of 92.67 trillion, further cutting into miners' profit margins.

Jason Les, CEO of Riot Blockchain
Jason Les, CEO of Riot Blockchain

The surge reflects the impact of April's Bitcoin halving event, which cut mining rewards in half, combined with rising network difficulty and significantly reduced power credits. However, Jason Les, the CEO of the Wall Street BTC miner, tried to stay positive and looked for a brighter side in the latest report.

“Riot recorded $84.8 million in revenue this quarter, representing a 65% increase over the same quarter in 2023, driven by a 159% year-over-year increase in deployed hash rate to 28 EH/s,” said Les. “This significant increase in deployed hash rate allowed us to produce 1,104 Bitcoin this quarter, in-line with our Bitcoin production in the third quarter of 2023.”

BTC Mining Margins Continue to Fall

Power credits, a crucial component of Riot's business model, dropped to $12.4 million from $49.6 million year-over-year, representing a 75% decrease. This decline significantly impacted the company's mining margins, which fell to 42% ($28.4 million) from 181% ($56.4 million) in the previous year.

Bitcoin mining cost of revenue consists primarily of direct production costs of mining operations, including electricity, labor, and insurance, but excluding depreciation and amortization,” the company added.

The company also faced increased operational expenses, with selling, general and administrative costs rising by $37.9 million, driven by higher stock-based compensation, advisory fees, and legal costs.

Riot is not the only one publicly-listed Bitcoin miner from Wall Street, which experienced a visibly higher production costs. BitFuFu (NASDAQ: FUFU), announced a week ago, that it plans to acquire a majority stake in an Ethiopian mining facility in a quest to find cheaper energy. For BitFuFu the production costs increased by 180% over the past year, shrinking the profit by 75%.

Despite these challenges, Riot revised its hash rate growth projections, now targeting 34.9 EH/s by the end of 2024, down from previous guidance of 36.3 EH/s, citing delays in Kentucky facility expansion.

As of September 30, Riot held 10,427 Bitcoin worth approximately $660.3 million and maintained a strong financial position with $355.7 million in cash and $190.1 million in marketable securities.

Topics
Riot Platforms
Bitcoin Mining
crypto mining
riot blockchain
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1908 Articles
  • 43 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1908 Articles
  • 43 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}