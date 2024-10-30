Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Bitcoin Production Costs Hit $49,500 as Wall Street Miners Face Margin Squeeze

Wednesday, 30/10/2024 | 15:42 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Overall fees reached $96,100, including depreciation and stock compensation.
  • Miners are responding by diversifying into AI operations and securing strategic power contracts.
Publicly listed Bitcoin (BTC) miners from Wall Street are grappling with escalating production costs, with the average expense to mine one token reaching $49,500 in the second quarter, highlighting the growing challenges in the cryptocurrency mining sector.

Bitcoin Miners Face Profitability Squeeze as Production Costs Soar

The increasing costs, driven by rising electricity prices and record-high mining difficulty levels, have forced many mining operations to pivot their business strategies. When accounting for depreciation and stock-based compensation, the total cost surges to $96,100 per bitcoin, putting significant pressure on miners' profit margins.

“The Bitcoin mining industry has faced significant challenges this year, with revenues and hash prices declining,” CoinShares commented in the newest report. Overall market activity “has pushed mining difficulty levels to new highs, intensifying the issue of high production costs.”

Source: CoinShares

Mining companies are implementing various approaches to combat these rising expenses. For example, TeraWulf has positioned itself as an industry leader in cost reduction, achieving production costs of $18,700 per Bitcoin through strategic power contracts, including a fixed-rate agreement with a nuclear facility at $0.02 per kilowatt-hour. Their success stems from a fixed-cost power agreement with a nuclear facility at $0.02/kWh, valid until August 2027.

BitFufu has taken a different approach, opting to acquire a majority stake in an 80-megawatt (MW) cryptocurrency mining facility in Ethiopia. The US company aims to leverage East Africa’s lower-cost energy to counter diminishing profit margins in the BTC mining industry. According to the company’s latest report, its production costs surged by 170%.

AI Integration and Infrastructure Evolution

In response to these challenges, mining companies are increasingly diversifying their revenue streams, with several incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) operations into their business models. Core Scientific has emerged as a pioneer in this transition, securing a significant 12-year, $8.7 billion deal with Coreweave for AI infrastructure.

In 2023, Finance Magnates reported that following a challenging 2022, cryptocurrency miners began turning to high-performance computing (HPC) and AI: both highly energy-intensive sectors.

VanEck's head of digital assets research, Matthew Sigel

A report from VanEck in August this year confirmed this shift, with Matthew Sigel, VanEck’s head of digital assets research, noting that a pivot from BTC mining to HPC and AI could potentially generate $38 billion in value for mining companies by 2027.

“AI companies need energy, and Bitcoin miners have it,” Sigel commented. “As the market values the growing AI/HPC data center market, access to power—especially in the near term—is commanding a premium.”

This transition has been apparent since last year. For example, HIVE Blockchain rebranded to HIVE Digital to reflect its evolving business model, which now includes both BTC mining and support for HPC and AI industries. The company anticipates that this diversification will double its revenue and has announced plans for a new hydroelectric data center to support these operations.

Bitcoin HODL-ing Looks More Profitable

A comparative analysis of mining versus direct Bitcoin investment reveals interesting dynamics (check the infographic above). A standard 1 MW mining project utilizing advanced equipment like the Canaan Avalon A1566 requires approximately $740,000 in initial investment. With Bitcoin projected to reach $130,000 by late 2026, operators could achieve full capital recovery within 27 months, assuming stable electricity costs at $0.045 per kilowatt-hour.

However, for mining operations to match the returns of direct Bitcoin investment, mining fee revenue would need to increase dramatically to approximately 70% of total daily issuance over the next four years. Given the historical average of 5%, this represents a significant challenge.

Industry Outlook

The mining network's growth trajectory suggests significant expansion ahead. Current modeling indicates the network hashrate will approach 765 EH/s by year-end 2024, representing a substantial increase from the present 684 EH/s.

Looking further ahead, the industry faces an interesting inflection point regarding energy utilization. The potential conversion of globally flared gas, estimated at 150 billion cubic meters annually, could support sustained growth while potentially reducing carbon emissions by 63% by 2050.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
