How High Can Cardano (ADA) Go? Price Bounces Back amid Surging Trading Volume

Friday, 10/01/2025 | 14:38 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • ADA has recovered 4% in the daily chart despite a 14% decline over the past week.
  • The price is nearing the $0.8455 support level, which, if breached, could lead to further downward momentum.
Cardano ADA token on the black background

ADA is nearing the $0.8455 support level, which, if breached, could lead to further downward momentum. Cardano (ADA) is experiencing a resurgence, with its price climbing over 9.5% in the past 24 hours.

After hitting a low of $0.8873 on January 9, the cryptocurrency has recovered to $0.9716, highlighting a potential continuation of its upward momentum.

Currently, ADA price is approaching the $0.8455 support level, a level below which price could open more downward momentum, according to CoinMarketCap. The current price recovery places ADA among the top performers in the cryptocurrency market.

A Recovery Fueled by Strong Metrics

At the time of publication, ADA traded for $0.9225, representing a 4% increase in the past day despite a 14% price decrease in the past week. Its Open Interest, a key indicator of trading activity, has reportedly jumped 6.55% to 1.19 billion ADA, valued at $1.15 billion.

Trading volume has also surged to $1.34 billion, highlighting this increased interest. These metrics suggest sustained market confidence, even as broader volatility persists.

Cardano Price, Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite the bullish sentiment, Cardano faces significant resistance levels. On the USD-paired chart on TradingView, ADA could face price resistance at $1.01. The Relative Strength Index is currently at $47, meaning the price could drop further before any change of sentiment.

Despite the price rebound, ADA is trading below the 200-moving average but remains above the 50-moving average. This means that the trend remains negative on a broader time frame.

Beyond price action, Cardano's growing ecosystem underpins its long-term value. An anticipated Plomin hard fork later this month aims to prepare the blockchain for decentralized governance, strengthening its competitive edge as a proof-of-stake platform.

Adding to its momentum, Cardano has announced a partnership with FC Barcelona, aiming to transform fan engagement through blockchain technology.

ADAUSD, Source: TradingView

Fundamental Analysis

According to the official statement on X, the collaboration focuses on projects like BarçaVerse, which integrates Web3 and AI technologies to enhance fan experiences. While ADA's recent performance sparks optimism, challenges persist. Sustaining a move above $1 is critical to solidifying bullish sentiment.

As the cryptocurrency market recovers, Cardano's price trajectory will depend on a mix of technical indicators, market sentiment, and the successful execution of its upcoming upgrades and partnerships.

Cardano's journey reflects the intersection of innovation and market dynamics, keeping it in the spotlight as a key player in the evolving cryptocurrency space.

