Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> Crypto Exchange Zondacrypto Wins 7th License with CySEC Approval

Crypto Exchange Zondacrypto Wins 7th License with CySEC Approval

Monday, 21/10/2024 | 18:10 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The company welcomed the approval as part of a broader effort to prepare for the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulations.
  • Zondacrypto also holds licenses in Italy, Switzerland, and Canada, among others.
CySEC

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) licensed crypto exchange Zondacrypto, marking the 7th regulatory license for the company. With over 1.3 million active users, the company welcomed the regulatory step as a part of its efforts to offer a secure digital asset trading platform.

Preparing for MiCA Regulations

Speaking about the approval, CEO Przemyslaw Kral, said on LinkedIn: "Happy to announce that Zondacrypto has secured its 7th license, this time from the CySEC. This milestone further solidifies our mission to provide a safe, transparent, and fully compliant trading environment for our 1.3 million active users."

"As we prepare for the upcoming MiCA regulations in the EU, this new license reinforces our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance in the crypto space. And this commitment is something we take very seriously."

The company cited the EU's forthcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations, which aim to provide a more unified legal framework for digital assets.

Last year, Zondacrypto obtained an over-the-counter license in Switzerland. The approval allowed the exchange to offer cryptocurrency exchange services, including fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto conversions.

CySEC License

As the crypto sector continues to evolve, Zondacrypto is setting the bar higher for compliance, signaling to users and regulators alike that security and transparency remain at the heart of its mission.

This year, zondacrypto has expanded its reach with sports sponsorship deals. In August, Atalanta BC partnered with the exchange. In the deal, zondacrypto became the club's sleeve sponsor. The agreement also featured zondacrypto logo on the sleeve of the first team shirt.

According to the official announcement, zondacrypto will hold the title of Official Crypto Exchange Partner as part of the agreement. The partnership will reportedly start with the 2024/25 season and last for three seasons.

Besides that, zondacrypto announced another sports sponsorship with Juventus F.C., one of Italy's renowned football clubs. According to a report by Finance Magnates, the partnership marked a step in zondacrypto's expansion into the Italian market.

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) licensed crypto exchange Zondacrypto, marking the 7th regulatory license for the company. With over 1.3 million active users, the company welcomed the regulatory step as a part of its efforts to offer a secure digital asset trading platform.

Preparing for MiCA Regulations

Speaking about the approval, CEO Przemyslaw Kral, said on LinkedIn: "Happy to announce that Zondacrypto has secured its 7th license, this time from the CySEC. This milestone further solidifies our mission to provide a safe, transparent, and fully compliant trading environment for our 1.3 million active users."

"As we prepare for the upcoming MiCA regulations in the EU, this new license reinforces our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance in the crypto space. And this commitment is something we take very seriously."

The company cited the EU's forthcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations, which aim to provide a more unified legal framework for digital assets.

Last year, Zondacrypto obtained an over-the-counter license in Switzerland. The approval allowed the exchange to offer cryptocurrency exchange services, including fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto conversions.

CySEC License

As the crypto sector continues to evolve, Zondacrypto is setting the bar higher for compliance, signaling to users and regulators alike that security and transparency remain at the heart of its mission.

This year, zondacrypto has expanded its reach with sports sponsorship deals. In August, Atalanta BC partnered with the exchange. In the deal, zondacrypto became the club's sleeve sponsor. The agreement also featured zondacrypto logo on the sleeve of the first team shirt.

According to the official announcement, zondacrypto will hold the title of Official Crypto Exchange Partner as part of the agreement. The partnership will reportedly start with the 2024/25 season and last for three seasons.

Besides that, zondacrypto announced another sports sponsorship with Juventus F.C., one of Italy's renowned football clubs. According to a report by Finance Magnates, the partnership marked a step in zondacrypto's expansion into the Italian market.

Topics
zondacrypto
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1329 Articles
  • 15 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1329 Articles
  • 15 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}