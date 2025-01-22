Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Coinbase Seeks Federal Court Guidance in Landmark Crypto Case

Wednesday, 22/01/2025 | 20:43 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The case aims to provide clarity for the broader regulatory crypto industry, financial institutions, and consumers.
  • The lawsuit originated in June 2023 when the SEC accused Coinbase of operating as an unregistered securities broker.
Coinbase has petitioned the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to determine whether trades on its platform fall under federal securities laws. This important legal battle seeks to provide the much-needed clarity for the multi-trillion-dollar crypto industry, financial institutions, and consumers.

According to Bloomberg Law, Coinbase argued that its platform’s operations, which use a blind bid-ask system to match anonymous buyers and sellers, do not meet the criteria outlined in the Howey test, the longstanding framework for determining what constitutes an investment contract.

A Call for Clear Rules in Crypto Trading

The legal matter is seeking the court’s immediate intervention. The company reportedly emphasized in their filing, highlighting the broader implications for the crypto industry.

The appeal followed a move by the Southern District of New York (SDNY), which granted a stay in the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) case against Coinbase.

This pause allows Coinbase to seek guidance from a higher court, marking a significant turn in a lawsuit that began in June 2023 when the SEC accused the exchange of operating as an unregistered securities broker, exchange, and clearing agency.

The SEC’s Changing Approach

While Coinbase seeks clarity, the SEC appears to be rethinking its stance following the inauguration of the crypto-friendly Trump administration. On the same day as Coinbase’s filing, the agency, under Acting Chair Mark Uyeda, announced a new crypto task force led by Commissioner Hester Peirce.

The task force aims to move away from the regulation by enforcement strategy that had drawn criticism under former Chair Gary Gensler. The agency admitted that it has mainly relied on enforcement actions to regulate the cryptocurrency space. It acknowledged the need for practical registration solutions and clear guidelines to foster innovation and reduce fraud risks.

The outcome of Coinbase’s appeal could set a precedent for how secondary crypto trading is regulated in the United States. A ruling in favor of Coinbase might limit the SEC’s reach and encourage innovation in the crypto space. Conversely, a decision against the exchange could affirm the SEC’s regulatory authority and reshape the operations of crypto platforms nationwide.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
