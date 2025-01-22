Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP: Market Reacts as SEC Unveils Crypto Task Force

BTC responded positively to the SEC’s announcement, climbing 2% to $107,147.
The regulator’s task force will be led by the crypto-friendly Commissioner, Hester Peirce.
The prices of the top three cryptocurrency held steady
today (Wednesday) after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
announced a groundbreaking initiative to bring clarity to crypto regulations
under President Trump’s administration.
At the time of publication, Bitcoin traded around
$104k, representing a 4% increase in the weekly chart despite a 1% decline in
the past 24 hours.
In a significant decision affecting the sector, the
SEC’s Acting Chair, Mark Uyeda, launched a crypto task force to develop a clear
regulatory framework for digital assets.
Commissioner Hester Peirce, a known advocate for
balanced crypto policies, will now lead the initiative. “I look forward to the
efforts of Commissioner Peirce to lead regulatory policy on crypto, which
involves multiple SEC divisions and offices,” commented Acting Chairman Uyeda.
Under the new taskforce, the long-standing issue of regulatory clarity in the digital asset space is expected to be addressed. According to the new directive by the agency under Trump’s crypto-friendly administration, previous reliance on enforcement actions created
confusion, hindered innovation, and left many industry participants in legal
limbo.
The U.S. SEC is launching a new task force, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, to establish a clear regulatory framework for crypto assets. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ma44UrnMiD
— Michael Saylor ⚡ Founder of MicroStrategy (Parody) (@Saylorsatsire) January 21, 2025
The Trump administration’s approach stands in stark
contrast to that of its predecessor. Under Joe Biden’s presidency, then-SEC
Chair Gary Gensler was seen as hostile to the crypto industry. Gensler resisted
approving crypto exchange-traded funds and pursued aggressive enforcement
actions, leaving the market uncertain.
With Hester Peirce at the helm, the crypto sector may
finally see a more transparent and innovation-friendly regulatory environment.
On the technical analysis, Bitcoin is on a clear uptrend, currently trading
above the $91k support level and the 50 and 200 moving averages.
On the other hand, Ethereum has been in consolidation, trading between a support level of $3,105 and a price resistance level of $3,691 since December 22. XRP has remained in an uptrend since breaking
above the $2,6 resistance level on January 15.
