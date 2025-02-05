Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Bitcoin Price Prediction: ETF Inflows Surge, but BTC Struggles Below $100K

Wednesday, 05/02/2025 | 17:16 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • In the first three weeks of the year, net inflows for the US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs reportedly rose 175% year-over-year.
  • The asset’s market dominance has risen to nearly 60% amid an increasing acceptance of regulated crypto investment products.
Bitcoin token on a blue background

Since the US securities regulator approved spot Bitcoin ETFs, the funds have posted record performance in the recent past. Investor enthusiasm for such funds reached an unprecedented level, with net flows soaring more than 100%.

According to a report by Coindesk, the net inflows for US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs surged 175% year-over-year in the first three weeks of the year. The boost came despite the ongoing volatility in the crypto market.

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Outpace 2024

US-listed Bitcoin ETFs have reportedly accumulated an impressive $40.6 billion, highlighting their status as one of the most successful ETF launches in history.

The sharp rise in inflows signals growing institutional interest, even as Bitcoin itself struggles to maintain key price levels. At the time of publication, the top digital asset was trading at $97,807, representing a 2% and 4% decline in the past day and week, respectively.

Bitcoin Price Chart, Source: CoinMarketCap

Notably, Bitcoin ETFs in the US experienced net inflows of $4.4 billion, compared to just $1.6 billion during the same period in 2024. This remarkable increase highlighted the growing demand for regulated Bitcoin investment vehicles, particularly among institutional investors.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has emerged as a dominant player, recording $40.7 billion in net inflows. However, the overall total for all 11 Bitcoin ETFs reportedly stands at $40.6 billion.

According to CoinMaketCap data, Bitcoin's price is struggling below $100K amid market uncertainty. Despite record inflows into ETFs, Bitcoin has failed to sustain its position above the psychological $100,000 level.

Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market has climbed to 60. While Bitcoin has declined 4% over the past week, major altcoins have suffered even steeper losses. Ethereum is down 11%, XRP has plunged 19%, Solana dropped 13%, and Dogecoin tumbled nearly 20%.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Source: CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin Dominates as Altcoins Lag Behind

However, a few altcoins have defied the broader trend. The TRUMP token, associated with the US President, surged more than 5% in a day. Gala (GALA) and Litecoin (LTC) are also among the top gainers, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Generally, investors appear confident in the long-term prospects of regulated crypto investment products. Meanwhile, the broader market remains cautious, awaiting further clarity on US regulatory policies.

Based on Bitcoin’s fundamental and technical analysis in the context of the broader digital asset space, the token is poised for further upward growth. However, whether Bitcoin can reclaim $100,000 will depend on macroeconomic factors and policy developments in the months ahead.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

  • Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

  • Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

  • Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

  • Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

