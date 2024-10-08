Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

FXSpotStream Adds Australia's ANZ as Liquidity Provider, Tapping Asia-Pacific Market

FXSpotStream Adds Australia’s ANZ as Liquidity Provider, Tapping Asia-Pacific Market

Tuesday, 08/10/2024 | 13:59 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • According to the provider of multibank FX aggregation services, ANZ is the first Australian bank to join the platform.
  • FXSpotStream recently achieved record trading volumes for the third consecutive month.
Sydney, Australia

Australia’s bank ANZ joined FXSpotStream to boost its FX wholesale liquidity capabilities. This partnership now positions ANZ among a diverse group of 17 global liquidity providers in the FX space.

Addition to FXSpotStream

FXSpotStream, a subsidiary of LiquidityMatch LLC, enhances its trading services by eliminating execution costs for price takers for liquidity providers. ANZ’s inclusion as a liquidity provider aims to tap into Australia’s Asia-Pacific FX markets.

ANZ joins a group of other liquidity providers, including Bank of America, JP Morgan, and Barclays. With this move, FXSpotStream aims to expand its capacity while ensuring that the added liquidity aligns with its standards of reliability and client service.

Commenting about the integration, FXSpotStream’s CEO, Jeff Ward, said: “2024 has been a tremendous year for the Service, with our ADV up over 40% year to date and five ADV records already in the books. The decision to add any new LP is always one that comes with a great deal of consideration.”

“For us, more does not necessarily equal better and there always needs to be a real value add for clients, either currently on the Service or prospective. We felt that ANZ fit the description perfectly on both fronts, having seen interest from our current client base as well as fitting our plans for the future here at FXSpotStream.”

The company targets ANZ’s expertise in AUD, NZD, and Asian currencies to complement FXSpotStream’s existing offerings. This move aims to meet the growing client demand for diversified liquidity in these currency markets.

FXSpotStream Model

FXSpotStream operates a fully disclosed, multibank, relationship-based trading model that caters to FX and precious metals markets. The service allows liquidity providers to pay a flat fee, which simplifies cost structures for price makers and eliminates execution fees for price takers.

Expect ongoing updates as this story evolves.

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.

