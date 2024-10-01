Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Equinix Bets Big on AI Growth in $15 Billion Data Center Expansion: Report

Tuesday, 01/10/2024 | 13:55 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The global data center has teamed up with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore's GIC.
  • The joint venture aims to acquire land for new developments, potentially adding over 1.5 gigawatts of capacity to Equinix's infrastructure.
Equinix

Equinix partnered with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) and Singapore's GIC Pte in a $15 billion joint venture. This collaboration aims to expand Equinix's data center operations through hyperscale facilities driven by artificial intelligence.

According to a Bloomberg report, the trio will acquire land for new developments under this collaboration, potentially adding over 1.5 gigawatts of capacity.

Equinix Teams Up with Global Investors

The newly formed joint venture aims to raise funds to develop data centers. Hyperscale facilities are crucial for hosting large-scale cloud computing services, with the rapid growth in AI-driven applications reportedly leading to increased demand for such centers.

In the joint venture, CPP and GIC will each hold a 37.5% stake, while Equinix will maintain a 25% share. This collaboration reportedly follows previous partnerships involving Equinix and large investors like GIC and PGIM to either develop or acquire data center facilities. Such partnerships help Equinix leverage capital and expand its real estate assets without bearing all the risks or costs alone.

Demand for Data Centers

The data center industry has experienced a surge in demand, particularly due to advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital transformation. Companies are increasingly seeking data center services to keep up with the computational requirements of new technologies.

In August, Equinix posted impressive second-quarter results, highlighting a consecutive quarter of revenue expansion. The positive trend came amid rising demand for digital infrastructure and AI-related services continues.

Meanwhile, Equinix announced a notable leadership succession plan early this year. Charles Meyers transitioned from the role of President and CEO into Executive Chairman. Adaire Fox-Martin, who previously served as the President of Google Cloud Go-to-Market, took his position.

With more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector, Fox-Martin is a seasoned executive whose previous roles include holding senior positions at tech giants such as SAP and Oracle.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

