Voting Underway for FMAA - The Industry’s Most Transparent Awards

Wednesday, 18/09/2024 | 07:45 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • Voting is now open for the Finance Magnates Annual Awards (FMAA). Make your voice heard!
Every forex broker must grapple with brand development, while maintaining a level of quality and service that sets it apart from competitors. Of course, countless strategies exist to achieve this goal, however the best way to showcase one’s brand is securing the Finance Magnates Annual Awards (FMAA). After much anticipation surrounding the nominations, voting is finally underway starting today. Want to make your voice heard? Help recognize the industry’s finest by participating in the transparent voting process.

The FMAA are powered by AWS, representing the highest standards of innovation and excellence from across the financial services space. With the successful conclusion of the Nominations Round, the focus will now turn towards voting. Does your brand have what it takes to stand out from the competition and rank among the elite?

Everything You Need to Know About the Finance Magnates Annual Awards

Each industry award is designed to help enhance a brand’s reputation and visibility. While these are ultimately helpful in promoting achievement and recognition for services and performance, not every award is created equal.

Winning a Finance Magnates Award helps put the spotlight on any brand, showing off its strengths as well as leadership in the industry. Simply put, there is no better way to set oneself apart from competitors. Backed by a dual voting process, trust and transparency are also emphasized, underscoring the legitimacy surrounding these awards.

The Finance Magnates Annual Awards have already established themselves for their thorough evaluation and recognition within the financial trading community. Winning this award provides a strong endorsement of your brand’s capabilities and achievements.

Voting Process Emphasizing Transparency

The FMAA stand alone as the most transparent and prestigious in the industry. In particular, the awards process is transparent, democratic, and inclusive, with 50% of the votes from the community and the other 50% from a panel of judges. In particular, voting can be broken down as follows:

Community Voting

50% of the voting is in the hands of industry participants. Through all Finance Magnates channels, industry professionals are eligible to cast their vote from nominees, alongside members of the global trading community and via our ForexLive channels. This ensures that the community perspective is captured and plays an integral role in the decision-making process, helping strengthen transparency.

Expert Panel

By extension, the remaining 50% of the vote is derived from an esteemed panel of judges. These individuals are amongst the top industry experts from leading venues, bringing a well-respective perspective and experience to the table.

Overall, these two approaches look to strike a balanced and comprehensive assessment of the nominees. For all information surrounding the awards, users and prospective voters can access the following link. Make sure to vote today and help decide which forex brokers can truly be among the industry’s elite!

finance magnates annual awards FMAA voting transparency

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

More Videos

  • Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

