UP Fintech's Q3 Revenue Soars 44% as Client Assets Double

Tuesday, 12/11/2024 | 15:43 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The company experienced strong growth in client assets, with a 115% YoY jump.
  • Tiger Brokers achieved record trading volumes and commission income in Singapore.
UP Fintech Holding, the parent company of Tiger Brokers, delivered an impressive third quarter, reporting record revenue of $101.1 million and a three-year high profit. The company's performance was marked by a substantial increase in client assets, which doubled year-over-year (YoY) to $40.8 billion.

Increased Trading Activity

UP Fintech's Q3 revenue surged 44.1% YoY and 15.6% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), reportedly driven by increased trading activity and client engagement. The non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders reached $20.1 million, marking a significant 286.5% QoQ rise and a 25.6% increase YoY.

During the period, UP Fintech added 60,000 new accounts, boosting its total global accounts to 2.37 million. This represents a 10.2% YoY increase. The number of funded accounts also rose significantly, with 50,500 new additions, representing a 19.3% YoY growth.

Strong net deposits played a key role in the record surge of client assets, which increased by 6.7% QoQ and an impressive 115.9% YoY to hit $40.8 billion.

In Singapore, Tiger Brokers, a subsidiary of UP Fintech, reported record trading volumes and commission income, with net asset inflows climbing 134% YoY. The integration of Cash Boost with the Central Depository (CDP) accounts reportedly attracted investors, boosting trading orders by 43% QoQ.

The company experienced a strong increase in client assets in Hong Kong, which rose by over 30% QoQ. Tiger Brokers has introduced weekly stock options to enhance user trading experience and offer cycle options trading.

US Platform

TradeUP, UP Fintech's US platform, demonstrated strong growth, with user downloads rising 122% compared to Q2. The platform's self-clearing capabilities boosted trade execution, with after-hours trading volume increasing by 240% QoQ.

Additionally, the company posted strong client acquisition , with newly funded accounts up 104% YoY in Australia. In New Zealand, trading activity surged, with deposits increasing 128% YoY and trading volume rising 249% YoY.

On the wealth management side, the company's assets under management grew 101% YoY, supported by increased client engagement and the popularity of Tiger Vault's money market funds.

In the IPO market, Tiger Brokers ranked among the top three underwriters in Hong Kong, handling nine IPOs in Q3. The firm also continued to expand its Employee Stock Ownership Plan services, adding new enterprise clients and boosting net profit by over 270% QoQ.

