UK Financial Regulators Introduce New Rules for Critical Third-Party Risks

Tuesday, 12/11/2024 | 11:01 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Additional authority will enable regulators to oversee third-party services that may impact financial stability.
  • The rules align with international standards, such as the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act.
Tower Bridge London
Tower Bridge London; Source: Wikimedia Commons

UK financial regulators have confirmed new rules to strengthen the resilience of technology and other third parties providing essential services to financial firms.

Financial institutions and market infrastructures increasingly depend on a small group of these third-party providers, known as critical third parties. While they help enhance competition, any disruption to their services—such as a cyber-attack or power outage—could impact many consumers and firms, threatening the stability of the UK financial system.

Regulators Set Third-Party Guidelines

In 2023, the government gave regulators new powers to oversee the resilience of services provided by these third parties. These powers aim to mitigate risks that could affect financial stability.

Today, the Financial Conduct Authority, Bank of England, and Prudential Regulation Authority outlined how they plan to use these new powers. They consulted widely with the industry to shape the rules, which align closely with international standards, such as the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act.

Financial Firms Retain Responsibility

According to the regulators, once implemented, the new rules will improve the resilience of services provided by critical third parties. It will also strengthen the overall stability of the UK financial sector. The government will decide which third parties fall under the new regime, based on advice from regulators.

The new rules do not lessen the responsibility of financial firms and financial market infrastructures (FMIs) to ensure their own resilience and to manage third-party risks, in line with existing outsourcing and operational resilience regulations. Regulators have opened the process for continued industry engagement as the framework is implemented.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
Finance Magnates Annual Awards 2024 | FM Awards 2024 Highlights

  FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

  FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

  FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

  The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

