Tickmill Launches New Hub to Navigate US Election Market Volatility

Wednesday, 11/09/2024 | 20:03 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The hub provides resources, including data, expert analysis, historical insights, and videos.
  • It also offers historical market data on how past elections affected different asset classes.
Tickmill_Wall_880x400

Tickmill has gone a step further to support traders ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections by introducing a platform to help traders navigate heightened market volatility. According to a LinkedIn post, the US Elections-Traders Hub will provide resources and insights for every trading level.

Shifting Market Dynamics

The outcome of the November 5, 2024, US elections could dramatically shift market dynamics, affecting everything from stocks to commodities. With such uncertainty, Tickmill aims to offer traders the right tools to capitalize on the volatility using a new hub. The new hub offers data, expert analysis, and historical insights to help traders navigate election-induced market fluctuations.

“The United States presidential elections are set to be held on November 5, 2024, Tickmill mentioned. “Traditionally, the period leading to and following the elections has a significant impact on the stock market and other assets. This page has been developed in collaboration with trading experts and analysts to help you optimize your trading journey during this time.”

The run-up to the US presidential election has historically triggered volatility across financial markets. Election periods typically see investors reacting to policy expectations, with stock prices and other assets reflecting sentiment driven by the candidates’ platforms. For traders, this period brings both opportunities and risks as markets respond to the unpredictability of election outcomes.

Volatility Across Financial Markets

The hub also includes historical market performance charts that highlight how past elections have influenced different asset classes. It also features short, digestible videos that break down market trends and offer key takeaways for traders. The hub mainly focuses on five main asset classes: EURUSD, XAUUSD, VIX, USDJPY, and SP500.

One of the standout features of Tickmill’s hub is its bullish-to-bearish bar, which compiles perspectives from top market analysts and traders. This tool helps traders quickly assess the market sentiment and make informed decisions based on expert viewpoints.

Last month, Tickmill released financial results for the first half, highlighting a strong performance in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s trading volumes expanded by 54%, surpassing $135 billion. The total number of clients, including active ones, reportedly soared to a record high.

The company also launched interest rates on unused funds this year to enable traders to optimize their capital while diversifying their investment portfolio. The platform reportedly offers interest rates of 3.5%, 3.25%, and 2.5% on USD, GBP, and EUR wallets, respectively.

Tickmill
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

  • Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

