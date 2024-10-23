Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

tastyfx Partners with TradingView to Integrate Trading for Forex Traders

tastyfx Partners with TradingView to Integrate Trading for Forex Traders

Wednesday, 23/10/2024 | 13:42 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Features include an analytical suite, strategy tester, and custom indicator development with Pine Script.
  • Recently, TradingView integrated IG and Markets.com into its broker network.
tastyfx, a forex broker based in the United States, has announced its integration with TradingView, a charting platform for traders. This development allows users with a tastyfx account to trade directly on the TradingView platform.

TastyFX Expands Trading Features

Peter Mulmat, CEO of tastyfx
Peter Mulmat, CEO of tastyfx, Source: LikedIn

With this partnership, tastyfx customers can access a variety of features that aim to improve their trading activities. The integration includes industry-standard charts, advanced technical analysis tools, and market notifications.

Users will also benefit from a comprehensive analytical suite, a strategy tester, and the Pine Scrip language for creating custom indicators.

“We’re excited to bring TradingView to tastyfx customers, pairing our number-one ranked forex broker with their market-leading technology to help traders and investors spot opportunities across global markets,” said Pete Mulmat, CEO of tastyfx.

Recently, TradingView announced the integration of IG, a publicly traded provider of online trading services and CFDs, into its broker ecosystem.

Additionally, TradingView has included Markets.com, a broker that provides access to various global markets via contracts for difference. This includes shares, indices, forex, commodities, bonds, and cryptocurrencies.

Utilizing TradingView Features

Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView
Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView, Source: LinkedIn

tastyfx plans to utilize TradingView's features to improve the user experience. This decision corresponds with the increasing demand from traders for advanced charting and analysis tools.

According to the broker, the integration with TradingView will help expand the user base and assist traders in making informed decisions.

“Combining TradingView’s powerful platform with tastyfx’s top notch customer experience provides a winning combination to currency traders,” said Pierce Crosby, General Manager of TradingView.

“We’re stoked that tastyfx customers can connect to our platform to take advantage of our charting, screening, and alerting, among other key tools we offer, as well as connect with the massive community we’ve built over 12 years in the business.”

