Tradu Integrates TradingView’s Real-Time Data and Custom Charting Features

Thursday, 12/09/2024 | 08:12 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Users can utilize over 110 drawing tools, 100 technical indicators, and various chart types.
  • Tradu has launched a crypt exchange with over 40 coins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Tradu

Tradu, a multi-asset trading platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with TradingView, a provider of real-time data, customizable charts, and technical analysis tools.

Tradu Partners with TradingView

Brendan Callan, CEO, Tradu, Source: LinkedIn

Through this partnership, Tradu’s clients will gain access to TradingView’s advanced charting library. This allows users to analyze markets, create custom charting templates, and execute trades using TradingView’s interface within the Tradu CFD system. The integration offers a single-sign-on feature and comes at no additional cost to users.

“Our goal at Tradu has always been to provide our clients with the most sophisticated tools available to enhance their trading experience,” Brendan Callan, CEO at Tradu, commented.

“TradingView has proven itself to be a leader in charting and trading solutions, and we are thrilled to offer its platform to our clients at no additional cost. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge resources that empower active traders and investors to succeed.”

Meanwhile, Tradu, a subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), has launched a new cryptocurrency exchange, as reported by Finance Magnates. The platform offers over 40 coins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, and is designed for active traders and investors, focusing on low, transparent fees.

Real-Time Market Integration

Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView
Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView, Source: LinkedIn

The new tools provided include over 110 drawing tools, more than 100 technical indicators, and over 10 chart types. It also offers trading directly from charts, displaying multiple charts simultaneously, custom resolutions, and advanced price scaling.

Additionally, the tool includes server-side storage for watchlists and settings, as well as market news from Tradu's newsfeed.

“As a new platform, we find Tradu in a unique position in the market considering they are building all new technology and leveraging the best in class charting tools – among other great resources for traders,” Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView, said.

“We will work closely with the Tradu team to bring new products to market and give traders the ability to trade multiple asset classes all from a single platform.”

