StoneX Group completed its acquisition of Octo Finances, a Paris-based fixed-income brokerage, in its latest effort to boost its European presence. The acquisition deal reportedly expands StoneX’s offerings in bond and convertible sales, debt capital markets, and credit research, adding new capabilities to its fixed-income division.

Expanding Fixed Income

Octo Finances, founded in 1991, focuses on bond trading and credit research. According to the announcement, the addition of Octo Finances strengthens StoneX’s capability to serve institutional clients with fixed-income solutions.

Anthony Di Ciollo, Global Head of Fixed Income at StoneX, expressed optimism about the acquisition Acquisition Acquisition means acquiring or taking possession or the securing of property, services, or abilities. To put it simply, it is the act or process of acquiring or gaining. You can acquire a work of art, you can acquire an ability such as speaking another language, you can acquire a business or shares in a company and you can acquire an accountant's service. For example, you can acquire a new car. In a broad sense, Acquisition can mean the act of taking ownership or possession of something. There Acquisition means acquiring or taking possession or the securing of property, services, or abilities. To put it simply, it is the act or process of acquiring or gaining. You can acquire a work of art, you can acquire an ability such as speaking another language, you can acquire a business or shares in a company and you can acquire an accountant's service. For example, you can acquire a new car. In a broad sense, Acquisition can mean the act of taking ownership or possession of something. There Read this Term, saying: “We’re thrilled to officially welcome Octo Finances to StoneX Group and believe the company will provide us with significant new capabilities. Our joint planning is well underway, and we are excited by the opportunities for growth for the combined business in Europe.”

Octo Finances is joining team StoneX!



We are thrilled to announce an agreement to acquire Octo Finances, a leader in financial intermediation in Europe, specializing in the public and private bond markets. The acquisition will further our capabilities in Europe and fortify our… pic.twitter.com/J9JP29kYYx — StoneX Group Inc. (@StoneX_Official) September 18, 2024

StoneX operates a global financial services network, providing trading, execution, and risk management Risk Management One of the most common terms utilized by brokers, risk management refers to the practice of identifying potential risks in advance. Most commonly, this also involves the analysis of risk and the undertaking of precautionary steps to both mitigate and prevent for such risk.Such efforts are essential for brokers and venues in the finance industry, given the potential for fallout in the face of unforeseen events or crises. Given a more tightly regulated environment across nearly every asset class, One of the most common terms utilized by brokers, risk management refers to the practice of identifying potential risks in advance. Most commonly, this also involves the analysis of risk and the undertaking of precautionary steps to both mitigate and prevent for such risk.Such efforts are essential for brokers and venues in the finance industry, given the potential for fallout in the face of unforeseen events or crises. Given a more tightly regulated environment across nearly every asset class, Read this Term services. The company now aims to integrate Octo Finances’ expertise to offer a more robust suite of services to its European clients.

Strengthening Presence in Europe

In another move to boost operations in Europe, StoneX Group’s digital asset division secured a license from Ireland’s central bank as a virtual asset service provider. The permission was reportedly granted to the company’s locally established StoneX Digital International, which can reportedly operate as a digital asset business, offering services to institutional clients.

Announcing the move, Brian Mulcahy, the CEO of StoneX Digital, said: “StoneX Digital International Limited’s new status as a VASP underscores our dedication to supporting our global client base with secure, compliant, and reliable solutions in the rapidly changing digital asset landscape.” “This approval continues the expansion of our services into evolving markets and helps meet the growing demand for institutional-grade digital asset capabilities.”

Meanwhile, StoneX Group brought Philip Smith as the Group Chief Executive Officer towards the end of last year, succeeding Sean O'Connor, who transitioned to Executive Vice-Chairman after serving as CEO for 22 years. Smith, who previously led the Commercial and Payments segments, was reportedly picked to manage the entire firm. The leadership changes also saw Charles Lyon, former head of the Institutional business segment, named Group President.