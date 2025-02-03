Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Monday, 03/02/2025 | 16:45 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The deal focuses on bond and convertible sales, debt capital markets, and credit research.
  • According to the company, the deal will allow StoneX to offer a broader range of services to its European clients.
StoneX

StoneX Group completed its acquisition of Octo Finances, a Paris-based fixed-income brokerage, in its latest effort to boost its European presence. The acquisition deal reportedly expands StoneX’s offerings in bond and convertible sales, debt capital markets, and credit research, adding new capabilities to its fixed-income division.

Expanding Fixed Income

Octo Finances, founded in 1991, focuses on bond trading and credit research. According to the announcement, the addition of Octo Finances strengthens StoneX’s capability to serve institutional clients with fixed-income solutions.

Anthony Di Ciollo, Global Head of Fixed Income at StoneX, expressed optimism about the acquisition , saying: “We’re thrilled to officially welcome Octo Finances to StoneX Group and believe the company will provide us with significant new capabilities. Our joint planning is well underway, and we are excited by the opportunities for growth for the combined business in Europe.”

StoneX operates a global financial services network, providing trading, execution, and risk management services. The company now aims to integrate Octo Finances’ expertise to offer a more robust suite of services to its European clients.

Strengthening Presence in Europe

In another move to boost operations in Europe, StoneX Group’s digital asset division secured a license from Ireland’s central bank as a virtual asset service provider. The permission was reportedly granted to the company’s locally established StoneX Digital International, which can reportedly operate as a digital asset business, offering services to institutional clients.

Announcing the move, Brian Mulcahy, the CEO of StoneX Digital, said: “StoneX Digital International Limited’s new status as a VASP underscores our dedication to supporting our global client base with secure, compliant, and reliable solutions in the rapidly changing digital asset landscape.” “This approval continues the expansion of our services into evolving markets and helps meet the growing demand for institutional-grade digital asset capabilities.”

Meanwhile, StoneX Group brought Philip Smith as the Group Chief Executive Officer towards the end of last year, succeeding Sean O'Connor, who transitioned to Executive Vice-Chairman after serving as CEO for 22 years. Smith, who previously led the Commercial and Payments segments, was reportedly picked to manage the entire firm. The leadership changes also saw Charles Lyon, former head of the Institutional business segment, named Group President.

Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
