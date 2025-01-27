Company Using Fake ASIC License Receives Warning from Another Regulator

The Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) released an updated warning list today (Monday) featuring four new entities. Among them is Oasis Trading, which had previously caught the attention of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

CNMV Joins Other Regulators' Warning Against Oasis Trading

According to CNMV records, Oasis Trading is "not registered in the corresponding registry of this Commission" and therefore is "not authorized to provide investment services or other activities subject to the CNMV's supervision".

Oasis Trading's official website claims to operate as a "cryptocurrency exchange" licensed by ASIC under number 315931270. However, no entity with this number exists in the commission's registry. While a company named Oasis Trading Pty. Ltd. was previously authorized by ASIC, that license expired long ago and had a different number.

Furthermore, ASIC issued a warning about Oasis Trading's activities in 2020, stating that the entity was listed on their "Companies you should not deal with" list. The regulator noted that the company made unsolicited calls and sent emails about investing, financial advice, credit, or loans without holding the required Australian financial services or credit licenses.

Other Companies on CNMV's Warning List

The CNMV warning list includes three additional entities besides Oasis Trading: MoneraCap, Roctec Europe, and Ave Trade. Ave Trade is particularly noteworthy as its name bears a striking resemblance to the popular FX/CFD firm AvaTrade.

Source: CNMV

However, both entities maintain different websites and service profiles, with Ave Trade claiming to specialize in cryptocurrencies.

Recent CNMV Warnings

The CNMV, Spain's financial regulator, recently issued another warning against nine unauthorized investment firms, reinforcing its efforts to address unregulated financial service providers in the Spanish market.

The regulator identified several entities offering investment services without proper authorization, including Turkdex, Macan Holdings, Apex Investments, and Fortunex Algo. Additional firms, such as Market4s, Daily Brokers, FCapital24, Trade Republica, and Alpha-Learning, were also flagged for operating without being registered in the CNMV’s official registry.

In a separate warning, the CNMV highlighted the presence of copycat firms mimicking established trading brands like LCG, and JFD, which are well-known among European retail traders. Despite increased regulatory efforts, the proliferation of clone firms remains a persistent challenge.

These actions reflect a broader regulatory focus on protecting retail investors in Spain. Earlier this year, the CNMV introduced stricter rules governing the marketing and distribution of CFDs, further emphasizing its commitment to ensuring the integrity of the financial market.