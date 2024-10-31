Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> Prop Firm The Trading Pit Expands into The UK and US with NinjaTrader Integration

Prop Firm The Trading Pit Expands into The UK and US with NinjaTrader Integration

Thursday, 31/10/2024 | 08:43 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • TTP has just announced that it's adding the NinjaTrader platform to its futures challenges offering.
  • This move comes at a time when the prop firm is considering expansion into new regions.
Daniela Egli Joins The Trading Pit as CEO 8 Months after Skilling CEO Appointment
Daniela Egli, the CEO of The Trading Pit Cyprus

The proprietary trading firm The Trading Pit (TTP) announced today (Thursday) its strategic expansion plans, starting with the addition of NinjaTrader platform to its futures challenges offering. This platform enjoys significant popularity in the US, UK, and Canada - the key regions where the prop firm is focusing its expansion efforts.

Prime Futures Challenges Now Features NinjaTrader

Unlike most prop firms, The Trading Pit offers futures trading programs alongside CFD challenges. Through their "Prime Futures Challenges," traders can access three evaluation types and funded accounts up to $150,000. Previously, traders could execute positions through TradingView and Tradovate platforms. Now, The Trading Pit has enhanced its offering by integrating NinjaTrader, a specialized futures trading platform.

"In addition to NinjaTrader, traders will enjoy seamless access to the Tradovate Trading platform, all with the same user account," commented Daniela Egli, the CEO of The Trading Pit.

The announcement was teased yesterday (Wednesday) on X (formerly Twitter), with Finance Magnates later confirming the news through the firm's official Discord channel.

Strategic Move for Market Expansion

The NinjaTrader integration aligns with The Trading Pit's broader expansion strategy. According to Egli, the firm is preparing to strengthen its presence in North America, particularly in the US and Canada, as well as the UK - markets where NinjaTrader has established a strong user base.

This development coincides with NinjaTrader's recent appointment of a former CME futures trader as SVP of their Live platform. Anthony Crudele will lead the company's flagship livestream program, providing real-time trading insights for traders across all experience levels.

With 1.8 million users worldwide, NinjaTrader is gaining increased recognition in retail trading. While MetaTrader 4 and 5 from MetaQuotes remain dominant in retail trading, NinjaTrader's popularity is growing significantly, particularly within the prop trading sector.

Departures from The Trading Pit

Despite The Trading Pit’s recent expansion efforts, the firm has experienced several high-profile departures in recent months, as reported by Finance Magnates. Multiple C-level executives have exited, raising interest within the financial industry.

One prominent departure was Themis Christou, the former Chief Marketing Officer at The Trading Pit and Tickmill, who has since co-founded a new marketing brand. His startup, Uveler Marketing, focuses on corporate clients, offering specialized services like SEO, AI-driven solutions, web development, and branding.

In August, Periklis Hanna announced his resignation as Head of Marketing at The Trading Pit.

May also saw the announcement of other notable leadership changes within the company. Key figures Christoph Radecker and Thomas Heyden were among those departing. Radecker, one of The Trading Pit’s co-founders, left to pursue new ventures outside the company. Likewise, Heyden, who had served as CEO of The Trading Pit’s Liechtenstein office since September 2022, exited to explore new professional opportunities.

The proprietary trading firm The Trading Pit (TTP) announced today (Thursday) its strategic expansion plans, starting with the addition of NinjaTrader platform to its futures challenges offering. This platform enjoys significant popularity in the US, UK, and Canada - the key regions where the prop firm is focusing its expansion efforts.

Prime Futures Challenges Now Features NinjaTrader

Unlike most prop firms, The Trading Pit offers futures trading programs alongside CFD challenges. Through their "Prime Futures Challenges," traders can access three evaluation types and funded accounts up to $150,000. Previously, traders could execute positions through TradingView and Tradovate platforms. Now, The Trading Pit has enhanced its offering by integrating NinjaTrader, a specialized futures trading platform.

"In addition to NinjaTrader, traders will enjoy seamless access to the Tradovate Trading platform, all with the same user account," commented Daniela Egli, the CEO of The Trading Pit.

The announcement was teased yesterday (Wednesday) on X (formerly Twitter), with Finance Magnates later confirming the news through the firm's official Discord channel.

Strategic Move for Market Expansion

The NinjaTrader integration aligns with The Trading Pit's broader expansion strategy. According to Egli, the firm is preparing to strengthen its presence in North America, particularly in the US and Canada, as well as the UK - markets where NinjaTrader has established a strong user base.

This development coincides with NinjaTrader's recent appointment of a former CME futures trader as SVP of their Live platform. Anthony Crudele will lead the company's flagship livestream program, providing real-time trading insights for traders across all experience levels.

With 1.8 million users worldwide, NinjaTrader is gaining increased recognition in retail trading. While MetaTrader 4 and 5 from MetaQuotes remain dominant in retail trading, NinjaTrader's popularity is growing significantly, particularly within the prop trading sector.

Departures from The Trading Pit

Despite The Trading Pit’s recent expansion efforts, the firm has experienced several high-profile departures in recent months, as reported by Finance Magnates. Multiple C-level executives have exited, raising interest within the financial industry.

One prominent departure was Themis Christou, the former Chief Marketing Officer at The Trading Pit and Tickmill, who has since co-founded a new marketing brand. His startup, Uveler Marketing, focuses on corporate clients, offering specialized services like SEO, AI-driven solutions, web development, and branding.

In August, Periklis Hanna announced his resignation as Head of Marketing at The Trading Pit.

May also saw the announcement of other notable leadership changes within the company. Key figures Christoph Radecker and Thomas Heyden were among those departing. Radecker, one of The Trading Pit’s co-founders, left to pursue new ventures outside the company. Likewise, Heyden, who had served as CEO of The Trading Pit’s Liechtenstein office since September 2022, exited to explore new professional opportunities.

Topics
prop firms
proprietary trading
prop trading
The Trading Pit
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1912 Articles
  • 43 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1912 Articles
  • 43 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}