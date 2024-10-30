Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> NinjaTrader Names Ex-CME Futures Trader SVP in Education Drive

NinjaTrader Names Ex-CME Futures Trader SVP in Education Drive

Wednesday, 30/10/2024 | 13:00 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The trading platform appointed industry veteran Anthony Crudele as NinjaTrader Live executive.
  • His expertise will equip "traders with the trading knowledge not easily accessible elsewhere," CEO Martin Franchi commented.
NinjaTrader
NinjaTrader Presents New Logo, Website and Trading App

The retail futures trading platform NinjaTrader has appointed futures trading expert Anthony Crudele as Senior Vice President of NinjaTrader Live. With this move, the company, which serves over 1.8 million users, aims to expand its existing educational offerings.

Futures Trading Platform NinjaTrader Taps Industry Veteran Anthony Crudele

Anthony Crudele
Anthony Crudele

Crudele, a 29-year industry veteran and former CME floor trader, will spearhead the company's flagship livestream program, which provides real-time trading insights and platform guidance to traders of all experience levels.

“The futures market is thriving, making now an ideal time to join a team passionately dedicated to empowering traders eager to delve into this dynamic asset class,” said Anthony Crudele, Senior Vice President of NinjaTrader Live.

With this move NinjaTrader wants to strengthen its position in the retail futures trading space. The company's CEO Martin Franchi emphasized the alignment between Crudele's expertise and NinjaTrader's mission to democratize futures trading education.

Martin Franchi, the CEO of NinjaTrader
Martin Franchi, the CEO of NinjaTrader

“His expertise will strengthen NinjaTrader’s educational offerings while equipping traders with the trading knowledge not easily accessible elsewhere,” said Martin Franchi, CEO at NinjaTrader. “As the futures space continues to grow, we are focused on prioritizing user experience and reinforcing our position as a leader in the retail investing landscape through interactive content with some of the best in the business.”

Crudele brings substantial digital content experience, having pioneered the futures trading podcast space with his Futures Radio Show in 2014. His content will be available across NinjaTrader's digital platforms, including its account dashboard, website, and YouTube channel.

Wave of Executive Hires

In addition to Crudele, NinjaTrader recently appointed Tobin McDaniel as its new President, marking a continuation of the executive hiring wave that began several months ago. McDaniel, bringing 15 years of experience in retail trading and investing, most recently led SoFi Invest and held senior roles at Charles Schwab, where he spent over a decade advancing services for self-directed investors.

Earlier this year, the company welcomed four additional executives to support its growth objectives. Ryan Pitylak, Executive Vice President of Growth, focuses on enhancing trader education and partnerships, building on his experience with ZenBusiness. Aditya Nishandar joined as Chief Technology Officer, leveraging experience from Goldman Sachs and Carta Liquidity to drive technology advancements.

John O'Neil, General Manager of Evaluation Services, is set to improve offerings for retail proprietary traders, drawing on his background at FXCM. Michael Krafft, the new Vice President of Product, is tasked with developing user-centric applications, backed by his work at TrueML, Alight Solutions, and American Express.

Meanwhile, NinjaTrader’s affiliate, NinjaTrader Clearing , LLC (NTC), recently received a $983,425 fine from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for failing to supervise employee handling of accounts associated with a fraudulent scheme.

The retail futures trading platform NinjaTrader has appointed futures trading expert Anthony Crudele as Senior Vice President of NinjaTrader Live. With this move, the company, which serves over 1.8 million users, aims to expand its existing educational offerings.

Futures Trading Platform NinjaTrader Taps Industry Veteran Anthony Crudele

Anthony Crudele
Anthony Crudele

Crudele, a 29-year industry veteran and former CME floor trader, will spearhead the company's flagship livestream program, which provides real-time trading insights and platform guidance to traders of all experience levels.

“The futures market is thriving, making now an ideal time to join a team passionately dedicated to empowering traders eager to delve into this dynamic asset class,” said Anthony Crudele, Senior Vice President of NinjaTrader Live.

With this move NinjaTrader wants to strengthen its position in the retail futures trading space. The company's CEO Martin Franchi emphasized the alignment between Crudele's expertise and NinjaTrader's mission to democratize futures trading education.

Martin Franchi, the CEO of NinjaTrader
Martin Franchi, the CEO of NinjaTrader

“His expertise will strengthen NinjaTrader’s educational offerings while equipping traders with the trading knowledge not easily accessible elsewhere,” said Martin Franchi, CEO at NinjaTrader. “As the futures space continues to grow, we are focused on prioritizing user experience and reinforcing our position as a leader in the retail investing landscape through interactive content with some of the best in the business.”

Crudele brings substantial digital content experience, having pioneered the futures trading podcast space with his Futures Radio Show in 2014. His content will be available across NinjaTrader's digital platforms, including its account dashboard, website, and YouTube channel.

Wave of Executive Hires

In addition to Crudele, NinjaTrader recently appointed Tobin McDaniel as its new President, marking a continuation of the executive hiring wave that began several months ago. McDaniel, bringing 15 years of experience in retail trading and investing, most recently led SoFi Invest and held senior roles at Charles Schwab, where he spent over a decade advancing services for self-directed investors.

Earlier this year, the company welcomed four additional executives to support its growth objectives. Ryan Pitylak, Executive Vice President of Growth, focuses on enhancing trader education and partnerships, building on his experience with ZenBusiness. Aditya Nishandar joined as Chief Technology Officer, leveraging experience from Goldman Sachs and Carta Liquidity to drive technology advancements.

John O'Neil, General Manager of Evaluation Services, is set to improve offerings for retail proprietary traders, drawing on his background at FXCM. Michael Krafft, the new Vice President of Product, is tasked with developing user-centric applications, backed by his work at TrueML, Alight Solutions, and American Express.

Meanwhile, NinjaTrader’s affiliate, NinjaTrader Clearing , LLC (NTC), recently received a $983,425 fine from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for failing to supervise employee handling of accounts associated with a fraudulent scheme.

Topics
NinjaTrader
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1906 Articles
  • 43 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1906 Articles
  • 43 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}