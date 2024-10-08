Discord Gets a Financial Boost: Devexperts' AI Assistant Joins the Chat

DXtrade's creators have integrated Devexa with Discord, improving trader accessibility.
The popular app has evolved into a vital retail trader platform, offering real-time signals.
Devexperts,
a software developer for the capital markets industry, announced today (Tesday)
that its AI-powered virtual assistant Devexa is now integrated with Discord,
the instant messaging platform, that became increasingly popular withing the
retail trading industry.
Devexperts Expands Devexa
AI Assistant to Discord,
The move
expands Devexa's multichannel functionality, which already includes other
trading-oriented apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. By adding Discord
to its roster, Devexperts aims to improve trader accessibility to Devexa's
support features, particularly for users on mobile devices.
“Discord is
an extremely popular platform for traders, so it was important to us that it be
added to Devexa's multichannel functionalities,” Jon Light, Head of OTC
Platform at Devexperts, commented. “This will allow traders using Discord to
access all the benefits of Devexa, including her knowledge base support and
in-depth financial analysis capabilities, as well as her virtual assistance and
support."
The
integration brings several key features to Discord users, easier access to
financial information, technical analysis through TechSignals integration, and
the ability to place orders or check account balances directly within the
Discord platform.
For
brokers, the new integration enables the use of Devexa's broadcast messaging
capabilities within Discord, facilitating the delivery of trading signals,
polls, and important updates to their community members.
"From
a broker point of view, the development further enhances customer engagement,
as well as providing direct marketing channels for useful, timely interactions,”
added Light.
Last week,
the flagship Devexperts’ trading platform, DXtrade, announced a new partnership
with Finalto. The liquidity provides enhanced services for brokers, integrating its current services with DXtrade’s ecosystem. In the meantime, the
platform added high-speed copy trading thanks to the new partnership with Traders
Connect, a cloud-based trade copier
The Explosive Growth of Forex and Prop Trading Servers on Discord
The move
comes as financial technology companies continue to adapt to changing user
preferences and seek to meet traders where they are most active. The platform quickly became the go-to virtual gathering place for investors who come together to discuss strategies, exchange trading signals, and collectively navigate market trends.
According
to Finance Magnates' March report, the popularity of Discord among
retail traders has been on the rise as they seek communities of fellow
investors. About 15% of Discord's 26.5 million daily active users frequent
finance-related servers. These servers discuss various trading topics such as
day trading, options, and cryptocurrencies, attracting anywhere from a few
thousand to more than 10,000 members on the most active channels.
Discord,
much like its counterpart Telegram, has become a central point for trading
signal services. As per the listing on Discord.me, there are over a thousand
servers dedicated to Forex and more than 1,500 focused on Crypto trading. For
example, Trader Beast, a notable group within this space, boasts over 10,000
members, with hundreds actively online at any time, leveraging trading signals
produced by automated bots.
Moreover,
Discord is particularly popular among retail proprietary trading firms and
trader funding firms, with membership figures sometimes exceeding 120,000, as
seen with MyFundedFX.
Finance
Magnates' highlighted
several key benefits of using Discord, including the ability to collaboratively
learn, share information quickly, and discuss and evaluate trading strategies
effectively.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨
From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable.
🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation!
Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing.
Stay tuned for more events. See you next time!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
