Discord Gets a Financial Boost: Devexperts' AI Assistant Joins the Chat

Tuesday, 08/10/2024 | 07:08 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • DXtrade's creators have integrated Devexa with Discord, improving trader accessibility.
  • The popular app has evolved into a vital retail trader platform, offering real-time signals.
Discord

Devexperts, a software developer for the capital markets industry, announced today (Tesday) that its AI-powered virtual assistant Devexa is now integrated with Discord, the instant messaging platform, that became increasingly popular withing the retail trading industry.

The move expands Devexa's multichannel functionality, which already includes other trading-oriented apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. By adding Discord to its roster, Devexperts aims to improve trader accessibility to Devexa's support features, particularly for users on mobile devices.

Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts
Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, Source: LinkedIn

“Discord is an extremely popular platform for traders, so it was important to us that it be added to Devexa's multichannel functionalities,” Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, commented. “This will allow traders using Discord to access all the benefits of Devexa, including her knowledge base support and in-depth financial analysis capabilities, as well as her virtual assistance and support."

The integration brings several key features to Discord users, easier access to financial information, technical analysis through TechSignals integration, and the ability to place orders or check account balances directly within the Discord platform.

For brokers, the new integration enables the use of Devexa's broadcast messaging capabilities within Discord, facilitating the delivery of trading signals, polls, and important updates to their community members.

"From a broker point of view, the development further enhances customer engagement, as well as providing direct marketing channels for useful, timely interactions,” added Light.

Last week, the flagship Devexperts’ trading platform, DXtrade, announced a new partnership with Finalto. The liquidity provides enhanced services for brokers, integrating its current services with DXtrade’s ecosystem. In the meantime, the platform added high-speed copy trading thanks to the new partnership with Traders Connect, a cloud-based trade copier

The Explosive Growth of Forex and Prop Trading Servers on Discord

The move comes as financial technology companies continue to adapt to changing user preferences and seek to meet traders where they are most active. The platform quickly became the go-to virtual gathering place for investors who come together to discuss strategies, exchange trading signals, and collectively navigate market trends.

According to Finance Magnates' March report, the popularity of Discord among retail traders has been on the rise as they seek communities of fellow investors. About 15% of Discord's 26.5 million daily active users frequent finance-related servers. These servers discuss various trading topics such as day trading, options, and cryptocurrencies, attracting anywhere from a few thousand to more than 10,000 members on the most active channels.

Discord, much like its counterpart Telegram, has become a central point for trading signal services. As per the listing on Discord.me, there are over a thousand servers dedicated to Forex and more than 1,500 focused on Crypto trading. For example, Trader Beast, a notable group within this space, boasts over 10,000 members, with hundreds actively online at any time, leveraging trading signals produced by automated bots.

Moreover, Discord is particularly popular among retail proprietary trading firms and trader funding firms, with membership figures sometimes exceeding 120,000, as seen with MyFundedFX.

Discord

Finance Magnates' highlighted several key benefits of using Discord, including the ability to collaboratively learn, share information quickly, and discuss and evaluate trading strategies effectively.

Topics
dxTrade
Discord
devexperts
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1841 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1841 Articles
  • 41 Followers

