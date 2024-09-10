Naqdi Obtains UAE's Regulatory Approval, Eyes Broader Trading Services

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Tuesday, 10/09/2024 | 18:37 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The license allows Naqdi to broaden its range of trading services for retail and institutional clients.
  • The company plans to capitalize on the UAE's growing financial sector by expanding its product offerings.
Naqdi Securities and Currencies Brokers LLC has secured the coveted Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) license. The company has welcomed this achievement as a step that will expand its market reach and boost its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

Broadening Trading Services

With the SCA license, Naqdi plans to offer a broader range of trading services, positioning itself as a trusted partner for both retail and institutional clients. The company considers the license to be one of the most stringent regulatory approvals in the UAE, and it plays a crucial role in maintaining market stability.

Speaking about the achievement, Naqdi's CEO, Zia Ur Rehman, said: "This milestone is a testament to our commitment to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and client satisfaction. We believe that this license will further strengthen our relationship with our clients and partners, ensuring that Naqdi remains at the forefront of the industry."

The UAE's financial sector has been experiencing growth driven by demand for reliable and well-regulated trading platforms. By acquiring the SCA license, Naqdi is positioning itself to capitalize on this trend. The company plans to enhance its offerings, which include trading tools and services designed to meet the needs of a diverse client base.

Booming Financial Landscape

The CAT-5 SCA license allows Naqdi to operate within one of the region's most tightly regulated environments. This development comes as traders in the UAE are seeking platforms that prioritize security and transparency.

With the SCA license in hand, Naqdi aims to instill greater confidence among its clients. The company's roadmap includes broadening its product lineup and expanding its client base, all while maintaining a focus on regulatory excellence and customer satisfaction.

More companies are seeking operational licenses in the UAE. Early this year, Capital.com opened a new regional base in the Middle-Eastern country. This initiative aligned with the firm's participation in the UAE's NextGenFDI initiative to attract digital businesses to the region.

Elsewhere, ThinkMarkets, a multi-asset trading provider, also obtained a license in the region from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. This approval allows the company to onboard clients in the United Arab Emirates and offer its trading platform, ThinkTrader.

