NAGA's Unified Website Delivers Integrated Trading, Investing, and Crypto Tools

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 10:17 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The new platform features Social Trading tools, allowing users to follow and copy Lead Traders.
  • Recently, the company launched its 'Everything Trading' app on Telegram.
Naga

NAGA has introduced a new website that combines trading, investing, cryptocurrencies, and payments into a single platform called the 'Everything Money' hub.

By consolidating its main services, NAGA allows users to manage their finances more easily in one place. The redesigned site aims to provide a balance between extensive information and a user-friendly experience. It is designed to cater to both experienced traders and newcomers.

Social Trading Connects NAGA Users

A feature of NAGA's platform is its Social Trading capabilities. This aspect has led to the nickname “the Facebook of investing.” Users can follow Lead Traders, interact with them, and automatically copy their trades in real time.

This adopts a more connected experience. Collaborative tools are integrated throughout the platform, enabling users to share insights, discuss strategies, and learn from each other.

NAGA also offers a modern approach to education. Users can access video snippets in addition to traditional resources like e-books and webinars. This allows traders to learn at their own pace and improve their skills effectively.

Recently, the company launched its "Everything Trading" app within Telegram, enabling users to trade directly through the messaging platform. This feature aims to make trading more accessible in everyday conversations. NAGA has also partnered with football club Borussia Dortmund, enhancing its presence in the fintech industry.

Completing Merger with CAPEX

Meanwhile, NAGA Group has completed its merger with Key Way Group, the parent company of CAPEX.com, after receiving necessary regulatory approvals within six weeks. This merger aims to enhance NAGA's global presence and drive cost efficiency.

With approximately 1.5 million users in over 100 countries, NAGA Group plans to integrate CAPEX.com’s user base into its ecosystem, offering a range of features through the NAGA SuperApp. The group expects annual cost savings of up to EUR 9 million by streamlining operations and leveraging technology, as reported by Finance Magnates.

