NAGA Brings CFDs to Telegram: From Onboarding to Trading Directly on the Social Medium

Thursday, 19/09/2024 | 08:56 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Traders will be able to access NAGA’s web and mobile platform directly on Telegram.
  • NAGA anticipates scaling its reach by tapping into the user base of the social media platform.
Reuters

NAGA Group, which recently merged with CAPEX.com, now allows retail traders to access its platform directly from Telegram’s App Center with the launch of the “NAGA Everything Trading” app.

Integrating Trading Directly on Telegram

Announced today (Thursday), NAGA users can now onboard, complete know-your-customer (KYC) procedures, deposit funds, and trade financial instruments without leaving the Telegram app. According to NAGA, this feature will also assist in its global expansion.

“Bringing the first-ever integrated trading app to Telegram is not just a breakthrough for NAGA, it’s a transformational moment for our industry,” said Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG; Source: LinkedIn
Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG; Source: LinkedIn

Telegram is indeed a popular app among traders. With over 950 million users globally, it hosts numerous groups of traders as well as signal providers.

NAGA pointed out that direct access to its platform from Telegram is “a gateway to a massive, previously untapped audience.” Furthermore, it will allow traders on Telegram to access both web and mobile versions of the NAGA app.

“With access to nearly one billion users, we now have an unprecedented opportunity to democratise financial markets on a scale that was once unimaginable,” Patrascu added. “This is a crucial step in our mission to make trading accessible to everyone while accelerating our business growth.”

The trading platform has further plans to introduce more features to the new Telegram-based initiative, including the addition of Social Trading with AutoCopy in upcoming monthly updates.

However, Telegram also remains one of the hot bed for financial scams. A joint survey by Finance Magnates and FXStreet found that 60.09% of traders who fell victim to scams on Telegram lost funds, making it the platform with the highest “success rate” for scammers.

Scam victims on social media who lost funds; Source: A Joint survey by Finance Magnates and FXStreet
Scam victims on social media who lost funds; Source: A Joint survey by Finance Magnates and FXStreet

Brokers and Social Media: A Perfect Partnership?

However, the integration of brokerages with social media platforms is not new. Earlier, eToro partnered with X (formerly Twitter); however, the scope of that partnership was limited to marketing efforts and did not enable access to trading activities.

Meanwhile, NAGA recently completed its merger with CAPEX.com, operated by Key Way Group, a deal that was announced in December 2023. The merger was strategic as the two brokers will benefit from their expertise and market reach, expecting to generate $250 million in revenue over the next three years while saving about $10 million annually.

The two platforms already have around 1.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, and the roadmap of the merged entity aims to add over 5 million registered users by 2025/26.

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX's strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.

  Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia's RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association

  Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.

  IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider's perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx

