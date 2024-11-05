Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Italy's Consob and Google Partner to Block Fraudulent Investment Ads

Italy’s Consob and Google Partner to Block Fraudulent Investment Ads

Tuesday, 05/11/2024 | 19:52 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The regulator aims to expand the alliance to include other major tech platforms, such as Meta, X, and LinkedIn.
  • The collaboration focuses on screening out risky ads from social media and the web.
Consob joined forces with Google to fight online financial fraud. The partnership aims to enhance investor protection by creating a digital filter that blocks ads for fraudulent investment schemes before they can reach web and social media platforms.

Italy's financial regulator said in a statement that this collaboration, which was officially announced at a Rome conference organized by Consob Commissioner Gabriella Alemanno, will improve investors' online security.

Push for Big Tech Cooperation

Consob, Italy's financial market regulator, views the Google partnership as a key first step in a broader initiative. Federico Cornelli, Consob Commissioner, expressed optimism about the collaboration, describing it as "a first step in the right direction."

However, Cornelli emphasized the need for an extended alliance with other major tech platforms, naming Meta, X, and LinkedIn as potential collaborators in the fight against online scams.

"This is a first step in the right direction," said Consob Commissioner Federico Cornelli in his speech. "But this collaboration must be developed and extended to other Big Tech companies, such as Meta, X, LinkedIn."

He highlighted that while institutions like Consob remain on the front line in combating financial fraud, Big Tech's active support and co-responsibility are crucial for success. The Consob-hosted conference, held at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, brought together institutional and digital leaders to discuss practical solutions to a pressing issue.

Among the participants were representatives from the Bank of Italy, the Postal Police, the Guardia di Finanza, and Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency, illustrating the breadth of commitment to tackling online fraud. These organizations, along with Google and Meta, contributed perspectives on how to prevent fraudulent financial ads from targeting unsuspecting users.

Role in Financial Fraud Prevention

The collaboration with Google centers on developing a preemptive filter that targets abusive investment promotions before they reach digital audiences. This solution, designed to screen out high-risk ads from both social media and the broader web, reportedly aligns with Consob's goal of securing a safer digital landscape for investors.

The discussion in Rome set a collaborative tone, marking a collective commitment among institutions, law enforcement, and digital platforms to protect Italian investors from scams.

CONSOB
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
More Videos

