iFOREX Inks Sponsorship Deal with Dutch Football Club PSV for UEFA Champions League

The online trading firm iFOREX has signed a partnership with the Dutch sports club PSV as the official Trading Partner of PSV Eindhoven. According to the club's statement, this collaboration targets the UEFA Champions League campaign.

Renewing Sports Partnership

The online trading platform collaborated with the club from 2016 to 2018. The company's logo and interview jackets will be displayed on the lineup during all European matches. PSV Eindhoven mentioned that this visibility aims to capture the attention of millions of football fans across Europe, aligning the iFOREX brand with top-tier sportsmanship and competition.

Commenting about the partnership, iFOREX's CEO Itai Sadeh mentioned: “This is the second time iFOREX and PSV have found each other, after a successful collaboration during the 2016–2018 seasons. With this new partnership, we want to increase the brand awareness of iFOREX Europe in Europe and raise awareness of the iFOREX Group globally.”

“We chose to collaborate with PSV because both teams share the values of perseverance, self-discipline, and patience, which are necessary for success both on and off the field, especially for those trading in global financial markets,” he continued. “In addition, our unique trading platform Trading Platform In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real Read this Term, developed in-house, offers traders the highest level of security, which is crucial in today's increasingly vulnerable world.”

Past Sports Sponsorship Deals

iFOREX is a global online trading Online Trading Online trading represents the trading of fiat currencies, digital currencies, commodities, stocks and indices, where traders and investors intend to make a profit, via the purchase or sale of the aforementioned products. This is done through an electronic network, made accessible by brokers in the form of an online trading platform or hub.Online trading continues to see a rapid growth year on year, due to a number of reasons. Firstly, the number of brokers offering their services, with more mone Online trading represents the trading of fiat currencies, digital currencies, commodities, stocks and indices, where traders and investors intend to make a profit, via the purchase or sale of the aforementioned products. This is done through an electronic network, made accessible by brokers in the form of an online trading platform or hub.Online trading continues to see a rapid growth year on year, due to a number of reasons. Firstly, the number of brokers offering their services, with more mone Read this Term platform offering a wide spectrum of financial instruments, including currencies, commodities, and stocks. It caters to both novice and experienced traders and provides extensive educational resources and advanced trading tools. On X, PSV has more than 500,000 followers, while iFOREX has more than 170,000.

In the past, iFOREX has ventured into other sports sponsorships, including a deal with the British Virgin Islands Olympic Committee. In this collaboration, the broker sponsored the Virgin Islands (UK) Olympic team on its journey to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. iFOREX also published online content for the BVI Olympic Team’s journey.

Elsewhere, iFOREX recently launched an AI trading assistant created to answer traders' questions. This offering on the iFOREX website aims to enhance users' trading services. It reportedly answers trading-related inquiries on the spot.