FXIFY Futures Officially Launches: Prop Firm Expands into Futures Market

Wednesday, 29/01/2025 | 08:55 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • After a successful beta phase, the company offers traders simulated capital up to $450,000.
  • The move into futures reflects a growing trend among prop firms, responding to market restrictions and diversifying beyond Forex CFDs.
Two months after launching its “private beta” and gathering over 100,000 traders eager to participate in the “open beta,” the proprietary firm FXIFY has officially launched its futures platform on the market.

Like several other companies in the sector, FXIFY has decided to establish a separate brand focused on challenges in the futures market rather than Forex CFDs (Contracts for Difference).

FXIFY Futures Launches: Prop Firm Introduces a New Brand

As reported by Finance Magnates over two months ago, FXIFY Futures was initially available only in a test version and wasn’t heavily promoted by the proprietary trading firm. However, according to official announcements on social media, FXIFY Futures became fully operational by late January. The platform’s official website now offers traders the ability to purchase challenges with simulated capital of up to $450,000.

“Hey everyone, the wait is finally over,” the company announced on Discord. “FXIFY Futures is now officially live, and our main website is up and running.” The firm is offering “Unlimited Trading Days, Free Level 1 Data, and up to a 100% Performance Split.”

Source: Discord

FXIFY is no newcomer to the proprietary trading market. It originates from FXPIG, an FX/CFD broker with a unique name. Recently, the company expanded its offerings by adding cryptocurrency trading options to its portfolio, which already included forex, stocks, and commodities.

In just a few months, FXIFY - the parent brand of FXIFY Futures - will celebrate its second anniversary in the market. In the meantime, it has introduced an instant funding program that allows traders to access capital immediately without having to go through traditional challenges.

“It is our 20 years of experience in the forex brokerage industry that sets us apart from other prop firms,” said Bobby Winters, Co-Founder of FXIFY and CEO of FXPIG. “We know what it takes to give our clients the best experience - from trading platforms and execution to customer support and evaluation programs. This gives our traders the confidence they need to navigate this rapidly changing and growing environment so they can focus on what’s important to them: trading and payouts.”

Why Are Prop Firms Expanding into Futures?

Entering the futures market could be a strategic response to restrictions like MetaQuotes’ ban and limitations on servicing U.S.-based investors. Futures contracts may provide a way around these barriers.

FXIFY joins a growing number of proprietary trading firms that previously specialized in CFD trading but are now expanding into futures markets. FunderPro followed this path in mid-November, while Traddoo entered the space at the end of October through a partnership with TradersLaunch.

The controversial firm The Funded Trader made a similar move earlier by launching The Funded Futures. Meanwhile, MyFundedFX was one of the pioneers of this shift, creating an independent entity called MyFundedFutures.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
