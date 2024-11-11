Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

FXGT.com Expands Trading Tools with New Mobile and Web Solutions

Monday, 11/11/2024 | 19:40 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The company's newly launched mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.
  • While the desktop version is accessible on any internet browser.
FXGT.com

FXGT.com unveiled new platforms to enhance the trading experience for mobile and desktop users. Dubbed FXGT App and FXGT.com Trader, the new platforms aim to give users better features to improve efficiency and open access to global markets.

Mobile and Desktop Options

According to the multi-asset brokerage firm, FXGT.com’s latest offerings are available on iOS and Android. The platforms aim to allow traders to manage their portfolios instantly. One of the app’s key features is the one-click trade function, enabling quick order execution. This tool is reportedly useful in volatile markets where rapid decision-making is important.

The app also offers multilingual support, catering to a diverse, global audience. Other notable features include real-time updates and the ability to manage multiple trading accounts within the app. Additionally, the company integrated an economic calendar to help traders stay informed of key market events in an all-in-one mobile trading solution.

For desktop users, FXGT.com offers the FXGT.com Trader, a web-based platform that does not require downloads. According to the company, the platform can be accessed from any device with an internet connection, making it convenient for users seeking to trade without software installation.

Web-Based Platform

The FXGT.com Trader platform includes charting tools powered by TradingView, featuring over 90 drawing tools for detailed technical analysis.

Additionally, users can access a chart auto-save feature to retain personalized settings across sessions. The platform also supports multi-chart windows, which the firm praises as allowing traders to monitor multiple assets simultaneously and customize their workspace.

Other functionalities include one-click trading and a customizable favorites watchlist that lets users execute trades and track their preferred assets. The FXGT App is reportedly available for download from the App Store and Google Play, while the FXGT.com Trader can be accessed directly through any internet browser.

Last year, FXGT.com expanded its forex and cryptocurrency brokerage services. The platform offers access to MT4 and MT5 trading platforms. According to the company, incorporating crypto into its platforms seeks to address the demand for digital asset services in the growing crypto asset space.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
