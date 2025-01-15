Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

FSCA-Licensed Prop Firm Quant Tekel Adds cTrader and TradeLocker Platforms

Wednesday, 15/01/2025 | 12:54 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Until recently operating as AscendX Capital, the firm underwent rebranding last year.
  • Simultaneously, it secured authorization from the South African financial supervisory commission.
Quant Tekel team
Quant Tekel team. Source: Quant Tekel website

The prop trading firm and FSCA-regulated broker Quant Tekel (formerly AscendX) has announced the addition of cTrader and TradeLocker platforms to complement its existing MetaTrader 5 offering.

Prop Firm Quant Tekel Expands Trading Platform Lineup

Continuing its expansion of prop trading and brokerage offerings, Quant Tekel announced earlier this week the addition of cTrader to its platform lineup. The firm also announced reduced prices for their trading challenges.

"Experience ultra-fast execution , advanced charting tools, and cutting-edge features that will transform the way you trade! Whether you're a pro or just starting, cTrader at QuantTekel is your new secret weapon," Quant Tekel promoted its newest platform across social media channels.

The following day, the firm prepared a treat for its U.S. clients by introducing the TradeLocker platform. The platform offers comprehensive trading capabilities through a browser-based interface and mobile app, eliminating the need for software downloads.

The prop firm has been operating since late 2023, and in September of last year, it introduced brokerage services alongside its rebranding from AscendX Capital to Quant Tekel.

Previously, the firm succeeded in obtaining authorization from South Africa's FSCA, which was officially granted to Quant Tekel (Pty) Ltd on December 18, 2023 (license number 53227).

cTrader and Trade Locker Gain Prop Trading Traction

TradeLocker continues to expand its presence in the proprietary trading industry, with several firms recently incorporating the platform into their offerings. In September, Lionheart Funding Program, an Australia-based firm, joined the list of companies utilizing TradeLocker, as reported by Finance Magnates.

The platform has gained traction among prop trading firms this year, particularly after the regulatory changes introduced by MetaQuotes in February. Notable firms now offering TradeLocker include Funding Pips, Top Tier Trader, and Goat Funded Trader (GFT).

Similarly, cTrader, a platform developed by Spotware, has seen increased adoption among prop trading firms. GFT recently added cTrader to its lineup, joining The Funded Trader and MyFundedFX, which also integrated the platform in recent months. According to data from PropFirmMatch, cTrader is currently used by more than a dozen verified and well-regarded proprietary trading firms.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
