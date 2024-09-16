Prop Firm QuantTekel Introduces Broker Services after Rebranding from AscendX Capital

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Monday, 16/09/2024 | 11:16 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • AscendX Capital, active since November 2023, had signalled upcoming changes recently.
  • The firm is transitioning to a full broker and expanding its Prop Firm services.
Prop trading

In a social media post at X, the Forex Prop Firm AscendX Capital revealed it has rebranded as QuantTekel. The firm stated: “We are excited to announce that our name change is complete and migration is safely underway.”

QuantTekel Expands Broker Services

AscendX Capital, which has been operating since November 2023, had been signalling upcoming changes in recent months. The firm is transitioning to a full-fledged broker and is also expanding its Prop Firm services.

The post further mentioned: “There will be a huge amount of information to come with the products and services we offer but for now, we wish to thank everyone who’s been a part of our journey so far and look forward to migrating every client back on board.”

As QuantTekel, the firm is expected to provide new products and services, though specific details have not yet been disclosed. The firm’s focus appears to be on integrating these new offerings while continuing to support its existing client base.

DXtrade XT Integrates XCME Futures and Real-Time Data for Prop Firms

Meanwhile, DXtrade XT has updated its platform to enhance prop trading capabilities as reported by Finance Magnates. The new features allow brokers and prop firms to organize trading challenges and contests.

The platform now supports single futures contracts from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (XCME) and integrates real-time market data through DXfeed. Upon first login, users go through DXfeed onboarding. After completing this process, they are redirected to DXtrade XT, where their CME market data subscription is activated.

Topics
proprietary trading
retail
retail brokers
prop firms
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 950 Articles
  • 7 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 950 Articles
  • 7 Followers

