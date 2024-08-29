FMLS:24 – The Must-Attend Event for Finance Professionals in 2024

For industry professionals, there’s no better place for networking and engagement than the upcoming Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS). Returning for its 13th year, FMLS:24 will take place on November 18-20 at Old Billingsgate, shaping up as the must-attend event of the Fall. As one of the most significant events in the global finance calendar and an annual tradition, London Summit offers unparalleled opportunities for connecting, learning, and discovering the latest trends and innovations shaping the industry moving forward.

This professional event has established itself as an industry standard for leading talent, big names, and quality. Each year, London Summit has managed to bring together the brightest minds and most influential figures in the finance industry. This year will be no exception, drawing brands and individuals from the online trading, crypto, fintech, and payments verticals.

Such a diverse and high-caliber attendee list is one thing that makes FMLS a truly unique event. In addition, attendees have come to expect and take advantage of unparalleled opportunities to network with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and build valuable relationships.

Whether you’re looking to connect with potential clients, partners, or thought leaders, London Summit is a platform to expand your professional network in a meaningful way. November will be here before you know it. FMLS:24 is already offering exclusive Early Bird prices for attendees for a limited time only. Reserve your seat today to this Fall’s biggest event.

Explore Unique Opportunities and Benefits at London Summit 2024

One of the most attractive elements of FMLS is its comprehensive agenda, packed with insightful panels, keynote speeches, and workshops. The summit covers a wide range of topics relevant to today’s finance professionals.

Expert speakers from around the world will be sharing their knowledge and insights on the latest market trends, regulatory developments, and technological advancements. Whether you’re interested in the future of decentralized finance, the impact of AI on trading, or the current regulatory field, FMLS offers a deep dive into the most pressing issues facing the industry.

Stay tuned over the next month as the full-length agenda takes shape. For now, prospective attendees can explore some sessions on offer, with the leading minds poised to speak face-to-face with participants. FMLS:24 is aiming for a record attendance, with upwards of 150 speakers, 120 exhibitors, and over 3,500 attendees on site.

FMLS:24 Awards Nominations Underway

Every London Summit is capped off by the annual awards ceremony, where registered attendees have the chance to vote directly on the industry’s most prestigious accolades. Nominations for these prestigious honors are currently underway. To make your voice heard or cast your nomination, access the following link.

All participants are encouraged to head over to the nominations page, where you can login and begin the process that is easier than ever. All registered users are eligible to nominate any brand they wish for each category, with upwards of 27 different awards up for grabs. These awards cover the top performers in the institutional space across the aforementioned four verticals.

Join the conversation surrounding London Summit today!