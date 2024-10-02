Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

FlexTrade and Propellant Digital Team Up to Boost Fixed-Income Trading

Wednesday, 02/10/2024 | 15:56 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The collaboration aims to enhance T. Rowe Price's fixed-income trading capabilities by streamlining workflows.
  • It offers access to real-time market activity, historical prices, and aggregated trade volumes.
flextrade-london-welcome - Edited
Flextrade London office (source: Flextrade)

FlexTrade, a multi-asset execution and order management systems firm, and Propellant Digital, a trading data analytics firm, partnered to provide pre-trade insights to T. Rowe Price's fixed-income trading teams.

According to the official announcement, T. Rowe Price will enhance its fixed-income trading capabilities by adopting Propellant Digital's analytics platform through FlexTrade's execution management system, FlexFI. This collaboration promises to streamline workflows, deliver real-time market insights, and optimize trading strategies for T. Rowe's trading teams.

Leveraging Real-Time Transparency

The integration of Propellant Digital's data analytics with FlexTrade's FlexFI platform offers T. Rowe Price's fixed-income teams access to pre-trade information, including real-time market activity, historical trading prices, and aggregated trade volumes.

By embedding these insights within FlexFI's order blotter, the partnership aims to capitalize on the growing transparency requirements for enhancing fixed-income trading in Europe and the UK.

Speaking about the integration, Andy Mahoney, the Managing Director for EMEA at FlexTrade, said: "The ability to aggregate multiple sources of market, pricing, and trading data into a single view is one of the key drivers for adopting a fixed-income EMS. With sources of pre-and post-trade data ever-increasing in richness, volume, and complexity, it's now becoming paramount that bond trading desks adopt a fixed-income EMS rather than managing this data manually."

T. Rowe has welcomed FlexTrade's role in this collaboration, describing it as significant. The company mentioned that using FlexFI as its fixed-income execution management system enables it to efficiently incorporate new data sources into its trading interface.

This flexibility ensures traders get an aggregated view of multiple data streams, which is crucial for making informed decisions amidst constantly changing market dynamics.

Technological Collaboration for a Data-Driven Approach

Propellant's focus on transparency and analytics complements FlexTrade's open architecture, creating a trading environment that integrates new data sources. The new partnership is reportedly built around ensuring traders can access and act on pre-trade data.

Early this year, the Italian asset management firm Anima Alternative SGR integrated a new analytics suite accessible through FlexTrade Systems. Anima's traders can use the data to power automated trading strategies through the platform.

Topics
flextrade
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1275 Articles
  • 15 Followers
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
