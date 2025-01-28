Fintech EXANTE Expands to Poland, Adding Sixth Regulatory License

Fintech firm EXANTE has secured regulatory approval from Poland's Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), marking its entry into Eastern Europe's largest financial market.

The Cyprus-based and regulated company will operate through its subsidiary EXT Ltd, offering Polish investors access to more than one million financial instruments across 50 global markets.

The expansion comes as EXANTE strengthens its regulatory framework, with Poland becoming the sixth jurisdiction where the company holds licenses, alongside the UK, Hong Kong, UAE, Cyprus, and Malta.

“Securing regulatory approval in Poland is a testament to our commitment to this vibrant and rapidly evolving market,” said Arkadiusz Wojcik, Head of Poland at EXANTE. “This milestone enables us to bring EXANTE’s innovative trading solutions to Warsaw’s thriving financial hub and beyond.”

The company's Polish operations will focus on order execution services, providing local residents with access to multiple asset classes through its proprietary trading platform. EXANTE's technology infrastructure allows for customizable trading solutions, a feature that has contributed to its growth in other markets.

To commemorate its Polish market entry, EXANTE will host Horizon event at Warsaw's Lazienki Palace on March 6. The forum, led by EXANTE's Editor-in-Chief Dr. Renee Friedman, will focus on financial market outlook amid the U.S. presidential transition and upcoming European elections.

“We are proud to expand our footprint into a region with such dynamic potential,” added Alexey Kirienko, EXANTE CEO and Co-Founder. “From day one, combining cutting-edge technology with the personal touch has been central to EXANTE’s philosophy. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring the EXANTE experience to Poland, and continue in our quest to connect local investors with global opportunities .”

The expansion reflects growing interest from international financial firms in Poland's developing financial sector, as Warsaw continues to position itself as a regional financial hub.

EXANTE Also Targets UAE

The move follows the company's recent launch in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting a more aggressive regulatory growth strategy. Based in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), the firm has expanded its services to clients in the UAE, providing access to over 50 global financial markets along with a variety of trading instruments.

In July, EXANTE also appointed a new Regional Head to strengthen its presence in Hong Kong. According to the company's statement, Oscar Tsui, a seasoned professional in the financial services sector with over 20 years of experience across Asia, has assumed the role. The company highlighted his leadership as a key factor in advancing its growth within the region.

Active Traders in Poland’s FX/CFD Markets Up

Poland is often referred to as the economic "tiger of Europe" for a reason. Among Eastern economies, it stands out as the largest and strongest, with one of the most developed financial markets in the region.

Data from last year, provided by the KNF, also revealed a 23% increase in the number of active clients using Polish brokers for retail FX and CFD trading, exceeding 175,000.