Fintech EXANTE Expands to Poland, Adding Sixth Regulatory License

The company plans to launch operations with an economic forum at Warsaw's Lazienki Palace in March 2025.
It will offer Polish investors access to over 1 million financial instruments.
Fintech
firm EXANTE has secured regulatory approval from Poland's Financial Supervision
Authority (KNF), marking its entry into Eastern Europe's largest financial
market.
The Cyprus-based and regulated company will
operate through its subsidiary EXT Ltd, offering Polish investors access to
more than one million financial instruments across 50 global markets.
EXANTE Expands into
Poland, Secures KNF License
The
expansion comes as EXANTE strengthens its regulatory framework, with Poland
becoming the sixth jurisdiction where the company holds licenses, alongside the
UK, Hong Kong, UAE, Cyprus, and Malta.
“Securing
regulatory approval in Poland is a testament to our commitment to this vibrant
and rapidly evolving market,” said Arkadiusz Wojcik, Head of Poland at
EXANTE. “This milestone enables us to bring EXANTE’s innovative trading
solutions to Warsaw’s thriving financial hub and beyond.”
To
commemorate its Polish market entry, EXANTE will host Horizon event at Warsaw's
Lazienki Palace on March 6. The forum, led by EXANTE's Editor-in-Chief Dr.
Renee Friedman, will focus on financial market outlook amid the U.S.
presidential transition and upcoming European elections.
“We are
proud to expand our footprint into a region with such dynamic potential,” added
Alexey Kirienko, EXANTE CEO and Co-Founder. “From day one, combining
cutting-edge technology with the personal touch has been central to EXANTE’s
philosophy. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring the EXANTE experience to
Poland, and continue in our quest to connect local investors with global opportunities
.”
The move follows the company's recent
launch in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting a more aggressive regulatory
growth strategy. Based in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), the firm has expanded its services to clients in the UAE, providing access to over 50 global financial markets along with a variety of trading instruments.
In July, EXANTE also appointed a new Regional Head to strengthen its presence in Hong Kong. According to the company's statement, Oscar Tsui, a seasoned professional in the financial services sector with over 20 years of experience across Asia, has assumed the role. The company highlighted his leadership as a key factor in advancing its growth within the region.
Active Traders in Poland’s FX/CFD Markets Up
Poland is often referred to as the economic "tiger of Europe" for a reason. Among Eastern economies, it stands out as the largest and strongest, with one of the most developed financial markets in the region.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
Weekly Review: IG Group Posts Strong H1 Results, FCA Reviews Consumer Duty Rules, and More
