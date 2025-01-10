Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

The EXANTE Advantage: Why Licensing is Key to Growth

Friday, 10/01/2025 | 10:42 GMT by FM
  • EXANTE's CMO Adrian Coxon forecasts the year ahead for the company in a live interview.
EXANTE

Every year, the industry’s most important C-suite executives and specialists for two days of networking, exhibition, and world-class panels at the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS). This past November attracted plenty of noteworthy names and participating brand authorities on site, including EXANTE. The group’s Chief Marketing Officer, Adrian Coxon, checked in for an interview to discuss some noteworthy trends and topics for 2025.

The full-length interview can be viewed through the following link.

For over twenty years, Mr. Coxon has been in the industry as he’s seen it grow and change. He touched on EXANTE's growth plans in Europe and unveiled part of a strategy to open several new offices along with multiple licenses. Collectively, these moves will aim to set EXANTE apart and solidify the company amongst the ranks of the top brokers in the space.

Apart from regulatory framework, Mr. Coxon highlighted the company’s professional grade clientele, as well as the names and faces behind EXANTE's launch and subsequent rise. He also pointed out London’s shifting role and that rumors of its stagnation may be overblown.

The executive interview, hosted by Finance Magnates, brings to light a perspective of a 20-year veteran who has seen it all. Don’t miss this informative perspective.

About EXANTE

EXANTE is a global investment company that provides direct access to the financial markets through our client-centric trading and investment solutions. With over a decade of experience delivering bespoke service to our clients, the company is authorized and regulated by the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus) and SFC (Hong Kong), with a footprint that extends across 30+ global locations including London, Cyprus, Malta, and Hong Kong. The company’s custom-built proprietary platform was designed by professionals, for professionals and runs on distributed IT infrastructure backed by a global network of over 1,100 servers.

