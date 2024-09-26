Exclusive: Trive Africa Launches CFD Trading for MENA Clients

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Thursday, 26/09/2024 | 15:27 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The company is also launching a copy trading platform that enables clients to replicate experienced traders.
  • Trive Africa is pursuing mergers and acquisitions to strengthen its infrastructure in the region.
Trive Africa has launched Contract for Difference (CFD) trading services for clients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This expansion is facilitated through Trive International, a British Virgin Islands (BVI)-regulated entity, Finance Magnates learned exclusively.

According to the company, this step marks an important milestone in the company’s ambition to cover a larger market share across Africa and the Middle East. It followed the recent onboarding of CFD clients by Trive South Africa.

Expansion into MENA

Trive Africa has announced new incentives for new clients in the MENA region, including a deposit bonus of up to $100,000 and access to leverage of up to 1:2000. Additionally, the company has integrated widely accepted payment methods, such as Skrill and Neteller, to enhance transactions for its users.

“We are excited to bring our CFD trading services to the MENA region. This expansion not only aligns with our commitment to enhancing our product offerings but also reinforces our vision of becoming the premier derivatives broker in Africa. We are dedicated to providing our clients with exceptional trading experiences and opportunities for growth,” Marius Grobler, the CEO of Trive Africa and Middle East, stated.

In addition to CFD trading, the company has invested heavily in its infrastructure, including the imminent launch of Trive Social, a copy trading platform that will allow clients to follow and replicate the strategies of experienced traders.

This feature will reportedly go live soon, providing additional options for MENA clients to engage in the market. The company added that clients will also benefit from improvements in the secure client area, which allows for execution through MT4/MT5 platforms or directly within the system.

Pursuing Mergers and Acquisitions

In line with its ambitious 10-year strategic plan, Trive Africa is actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions across African regions. These activities aim to strengthen the company’s infrastructure and further enhance its product offerings. The firm is also developing its own proprietary trading platform.

This week, Trive South Africa began onboarding derivatives trading clients, making a foray into Africa’s financial markets. Currently, the firm is regulated by the FSCA and is led by Trive’s Former MENA Chief Operating Officer Marius Grobler.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
