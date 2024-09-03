Everyone You Can Expect to Meet at London Summit this November

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Tuesday, 03/09/2024 | 11:36 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • Join C-suite executives, industry elites, and thousands of attendees at FMLS:24.
FMLS:24 London Summit

It’s that time of year again and the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS:24) is right around the corner. The largest industry gathering of the Fall returns to London for its 13th year, looking to set fresh records in attendance. Prospective participants can circle November 18-20 on their calendars, with finance professionals, industry elites, and thousands of attendees converging on Old Billingsgate.

London Summit has always been known for its premium networking opportunities, innovative discussions, and high-profile attendees. With so much talent under one roof in the world’s foremost financial center, London Summit is truly a must-attend event this November where anyone can be expected.

Since its inception, this summit has expanded its focus and scaled to different industry verticals. FMLS:24 will be focusing on the online trading space, as well as fintech, payments, and crypto. September may have only begun but it is never too early to reserve your seat for this year’s event. Participants can even take advantage of exclusive Early Bird prices for a limited time only!

FMLS:24 Drawing Industry Elites and Diverse Attendance

London Summit is the perfect destination for C-suite executives and senior decision-makers from some of the world’s most prestigious financial institutions. Attendees can expect to network, engage, and meet face-to-face with leading CEOs, COOs, CFOs, and other top-level executives. Attendees can learn or connect with these individuals to stay ahead of industry trends, forge new partnerships, or simply explore potential business opportunities.

By extension, these leaders bring with them a wealth of experience and insight. This creates a unique environment like no other with a vibrant exhibition floor. Whether you’re discussing the latest market trends or negotiating a potential partnership, the opportunity to interact with these high-level professionals is one of the summit’s biggest draws.

Each year has seen the attendance grow, with 2024 expected to reach new heights. Attendees can expect over 3,500 registered participants, with over 150 speakers and 120 exhibitors. Prospective attendees can expect to meet with the following:

  • Forex/CFD Brokers
  • Institutional Brokers
  • Affiliates & IBs
  • Leading Fintech & Payments Brands
  • Crypto & Digital Assets Businesses
  • Technology & Liquidity Providers
  • Press/Media
  • Regulators

What is in Store for Attendees?

Every FMLS is headlined by a robust agenda, stocked with panels, workshops, keynotes, and more. This year’s event will be no exception, bringing leading speakers for two full days of actionable and informative content. Stay tuned over the next month as the full-length agenda takes shape. For now, prospective participants can explore some sessions on offer, with the leading minds poised to speak face-to-face with participants.

Beyond content, the event will also include the annual London Summit Awards. Each year’s summit is capped off by the awards ceremony, where registered attendees have the chance to vote directly on the industry’s most prestigious accolades. Nominations for these prestigious honors are currently underway. To make your voice heard or cast your nomination, access the following link.

All participants are encouraged to head over to the nominations page, where you can login and begin the process that is easier than ever. All registered users are eligible to nominate any brand they wish for each category, with upwards of 27 different awards up for grabs. These awards cover the top performers in the institutional space across the aforementioned four verticals.

Do not delay and make sure to nominate your brand today! See you in London this November.

Topics
FMLS24
  • The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

  • Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

  • Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

  • Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

