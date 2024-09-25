Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Darwinex Operator's Profit Rises by over 50% Despite Revenue Decline

Darwinex Operator’s Profit Rises by over 50% Despite Revenue Decline

Wednesday, 25/09/2024 | 18:37 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The firm's equity jumped by 29%, an improvement from the previous year.
  • Tradeslide recently implemented a partnership with IBKR.
Tradeslide Trading Tech Limited, the company behind the Darwinex brand in the UK, released its financial results for the year ended 2023, highlighting an increase in profit despite a decline in revenue. The firm’s equity jumped 29% compared to the previous year, which covered an 18-month period ended December 2022.

Tradeslide’s profit increased 54% from €377k to €582k. Operating profit declined 45% from € 466,812 to €252,566. Commenting on the financial report, it mentioned: “The company has significantly improved gross profit in comparison with the last 12-month period, as well as optimized its fixed cost base. Profitability enabled the company to shore up its capital position throughout 2023.”

According to the financial results published in UK Companies House, turnover dropped from €9.6 million to €7 million. Similarly, gross profit dropped from €7.8 million to €5.3 million. Tradeslide, renowned for offering brokerage and investment management services, posted no change on capital or debt position. The firm mentioned that it continues to re-invest incremental revenue to scale the business.

During this period, the company mentioned that its partnership agreement with IBKR was implemented following the integration of its technology. This initiative enables the firm to expand its customer base. Additionally, Tradeslide mentioned that it is searching for new market opportunities to broaden its services.

