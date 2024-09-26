Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

XM and Trading.com UK Operator Increases Revenue and Reduces Net Loss in 2023

Thursday, 26/09/2024 | 07:12 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Revenue grew by 40% over the year, helping to cut loss by 20%.
  • However, the company failed to achieve profitability for another consecutive year.
United kingdom, london

Trading Point UK, an FCA-licensed entity responsible for brokerage brands such as XM and Trading.com, has published its operational results for 2023. Although revenue clearly increased for another year in a row, rising costs prevented the company from reaching the break-even point. Nevertheless, the net loss was reduced to £844,000.

Trading Point UK (Again) Reports Higher Revenue, but Significant Loss

Trading Point of Financial Instruments UK Limited (Trading Point) is responsible for Trading Point's operations in the United Kingdom. It manages clients from this part of the world for XM and Trading.com brands.

According to the latest report published in the UK Companies House, the firm achieved revenue of £1.4 million in 2023, growing by 40% compared to £1.1 million reported the previous year.

However, costs also increased, reaching nearly £2.3 million. The final net result stood at £844,000, decreasing by about 20% compared to the £1.09 million loss reported in 2022.

On positive note, the company's net asset position increased to £2 million (from £1.4 million in 2022), mainly due to the share capital increase which took place in February 2023.

"The share issue consisted of 1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares of £1 nominal value each," the company commented in the report. "The available cash reserves still indicate the Company's ability to cover its obligations as they fall due but also cover its capital requirements."

Numerous Reports Coming from The UK

With the deadline for publishing financial statements for the past year in the UK approaching, a large number of brokers or their local branches have published reports recently. Among them was Citadel Securities, whose two British subsidiaries reported 35% profit growth.

Capital.com UK wasn't as fortunate, however. Despite higher revenues, it struggled with rising costs, which cut the final profit by 60% to $1.5 million, compared to $4.1 million in 2022.

LandFX also recently published its financial data, showing a decline in turnover and gross profit of nearly 30%. However, net profit at the end of the year was £55,000, growing from £46,500 reported the previous year.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
