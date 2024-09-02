LandFX Boosts Net Profit by 20% despite Sharp Decline in 2023 Turnover

The company reported a turnover of just under £600K, down 27% from 2022.
Despite this, it managed to improve both operating profit and net profit.
UK-registered
and FCA-licensed broker LandFX has published its 2023 results, showing a
decline in turnover and gross profit of nearly 30%. Thanks to significantly
lower administrative costs and reduced sales expenses, the company managed to
register an operating profit of £57,000, 16% higher than the previous year.
Lower Turnover, Higher
Profit for LandFX in 2023
According
to the report published by LandFX in the UK's Companies House, turnover was
£598,193, falling 27% from £823,959. As a result, gross profit was reduced to
just under £567,000.
However,
considering that administrative costs fell from £740,000 to £510,000, this
allowed the company to achieve an operating profit of £57,191, 16% higher than
the £49,008 in 2022. Ultimately, profit for the financial year amounted to
£55,033, growing 20% from £46,516.
"The
company generated a profit in the year of £55,033 but is struck after recovery
of current and prior year input VAT in the sum of £74,592. At the year end, the
company had net assets of £526,566," the company's report explained.
"The
directors are forecasting the company result for 2024 to be a break-even
position based on the current trading conditions in 2024," the report
added.
How Do Other UK Firms
Compare?
In recent
weeks, several UK-based financial firms and CFD brokers have reported their
2023 financial results. Let's examine how they fared compared to LandFX.
In
contrast, London-based broker Valutrades faced significant challenges in 2023.
The FCA-regulated business saw its turnover shrink to less than a quarter of
the previous year's figure, resulting in a substantial operating loss and a net
loss of nearly £4 million. Valutrades Limited's revenue plummeted by almost
80%, from £6.5 million in the previous year to just £1.5 million in 2023.
However, ATC Brokers' UK operations enjoyed a strong performance in the 12 months ending April 30. ATC Brokers Limited, the UK operator of the FX/CFD brand, reported an increase in turnover, reaching £5.6 million, nearly triple the £2.1
million reported in the previous year.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
