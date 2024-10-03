Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Interactive Brokers Expands Research Offerings with Acuity Trading Partnership

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 07:19 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • IBKR has integrated Acuity's Research Terminal into its platform, offering users alternative data and analysis tools.
  • The broker wants to enhance investors' decision-making capabilities across multiple asset classes
Acuity Interactive Brokers

The publicly listed online brokerage Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) has announced a new collaboration with Acuity Trading to integrate the Acuity Research Terminal into its platform. This move aims to enhance the research and decision-making tools available to investors using Interactive Brokers' services.

Interactive Brokers Integrates Acuity Trading's Research Terminal

The Acuity Research Terminal is now fully accessible through Interactive Brokers' Discovery Tool within the Trader Workstation (TWS) Mosaic interface. This integration provides investors with a centralized research platform offering alternative data sets and unique analysis tools across multiple asset classes.

"We are thrilled to work with Interactive Brokers, a platform synonymous with advanced trading technology and that has a global investor base,” Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, commented. “By integrating the Acuity Research Terminal into their ecosystem, we are empowering investors with the tools they need to uncover opportunities and make data-driven investment decisions."

The newly integrated Research Terminal offers several key features:

  • Multi-Asset Class Coverage: Users can analyze up to five asset classes simultaneously, including Equities, Currencies, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.
  • Comprehensive Calendar Events: The platform provides detailed corporate and economic calendars, allowing investors to track high-impact events across various sectors and regions.
  • AssetIQ: This tool offers an overview of available instruments, highlighting opportunities based on Acuity's proprietary data scores derived from factors such as momentum, volatility, and news sentiment.
  • NewsIQ: Powered by Dow Jones data, this feature delivers critical insights and helps investors identify potentially profitable assets by tracking their popularity and sentiment across news sources.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
