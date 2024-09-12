Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Amega Integrates Acuity's AnalysisIQ, Bets on AI-Driven Insights

Thursday, 12/09/2024 | 07:19 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The collaboration aims to provide traders with advanced market signals and strategies to enhance decision-making.
  • "The integration of AnalysisIQ is one of the best integrations we have seen a client perform," commented Acuity's CEO.
Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, talking to Finance Magnates at iFX EXPO International 2024
Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, talking to Finance Magnates at iFX EXPO International 2024

The retail broker Amega has announced a partnership with financial technology firm Acuity Trading, integrating the latter's AnalysisIQ tool into its trading platform. The move is designed to provide Amega's clients with access to advanced market signals and trading strategies.

Amega Integrates Acuity Trading's AnalysisIQ Tool

AnalysisIQ, developed by PIA-First, an FCA-regulated entity, combines human analyst expertise with AI-driven insights to generate trade ideas. These ideas come with specific target levels, confidence ratings, and risk/reward ratios, typically exceeding 2:1 and sometimes reaching 5:1.

Amega, which serves over 180,000 registered clients across 120 countries, will make AnalysisIQ available through its newly released mobile application via API integration. The broker offers a range of tradable assets, including Forex pairs, stocks, indices, precious metals, and energies.

"This partnership reflects our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and trustworthy services,” Vadim Zhuravlev, CEO of Amega, stated. “By integrating AnalysisIQ, we empower traders with clear, actionable insights to enhance their trading experience.”

The integration is expected to enhance Amega's existing platform features, which include an Ideas Hub offering trading signals, market analytics, and educational content.

This week, Finance Magnates reported that Amega has just welcomed a new Business Development Manager, Gabriel Podașcă, who has previously worked in similar positions with many popular brokers, including IronFX and Moneta Markets.

"The integration of AnalysisIQ, one of the best integrations we have seen a client perform, will help Amega’s clients make more informed decisions and ultimately enhance their trading experience,” Andrew Lane, Acuity Trading CEO, added.

“Many People Probably Do Not Understand What AI Is”

The CEO of Acuity spoke with Finance Magnates during iFX EXPO International 2024. He discussed a trend he refers to as "AIwashing." Lane compared "AIwashing" to "greenwashing," which involved companies trying to appear environmentally friendly to earn sustainability points among investors, but in reality, they were not. The scale and impact of greenwashing even prompted regulatory bodies to take action.

“There is a lot to the word AI,” Lane said. “I understand it more in terms of machine learning. The number of people saying, ‘Oh, we have AI and our product is AI this,’ and they probably don't even understand what AI is.”

In the meantime, his company partnered with Forex CRM provider Techysquad, to implement more advanced market research tools. They aim to provide brokers and also trader with a more comprehensive platform for client relationship management.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
