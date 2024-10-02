Prop Trading Poses Image Hazard for CFD Brokers: These Two Firms Aim to Fix It

Muinmos and Brokeree Solutions address compliance challenges associated with prop firms.
They want to provide legitimate and competitive prop trading solutions, potentially mitigating the reputational risks.
RegTech
firm Muinmos and technology provider Brokeree Solutions have announced a
partnership focused on proprietary trading compliance and risk management for
regulated brokers. This move comes amid ongoing discussions about the
legitimacy and regulation of prop trading in the financial industry.
Prop Trading Compliance: Muinmos
and Brokeree Solutions to Address the Issue
The
collaboration integrates Brokeree's Prop Pulse technology for account
management and risk mitigation with Muinmos' client onboarding platform. This
combination is intended to offer FX brokers tools for regulatory compliance and
risk control in prop trading operations.
"The
conversation around prop trading is highly negative these days, but for
regulated brokers who have the right controls and risk management in place,
prop trading presents an opportunity for an additional revenue stream,” Remonda
Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO of Muinmos, commented. “Our combined
offering enables the firms to offer a compliant and at the same time
competitive prop trading option.”
The
partnership aims to address concerns within the industry regarding risks
associated with prop trading. In a recent interview with Finance Magnates, PipFarm’s CEO, James Glyde, explained that those risks are “incredibly hard to manage.”
“The
mechanics of prop trading are completely different from a CFDs broker where you
have a deposit and margin,” he continued, “you can either use that to transfer
the risk to the liquidity provider, or you can accept the risk. So the
mechanics are completely different, making the risk similar yet different.”
Muinmos and
Brokeree assert that they have found a way to address this issues, including
the associated reputational risk.
“We are
very aware that many regulated brokers are concerned that their reputation will
be tarnished if they offer prop trading,” Andrey Kamyshanov, Co-Founder and
Managing Partner at Brokeree Solutions, added. “With Muinmos’ compliance
expertise and Brokeree’s account management system for prop trading firms,
regulated brokers can be reassured that they will have a robust offering to
enable them to thrive now and as regulation is inevitably introduced.”
Both
companies report having client bases among regulated brokers and express a
commitment to compliant trading practices. They indicate an intention to work
with regulators to implement controls without unduly restricting legitimate
financial activities.
Brokers Enter the Prop
Trading Space
Although
the prop trading industry doesn't enjoy a good reputation, didn't the CFDs face
similar challenges? Regulators worldwide warn against prop firms, much like
they once cautioned against brokers.
RegTech
firm Muinmos and technology provider Brokeree Solutions have announced a
partnership focused on proprietary trading compliance and risk management for
regulated brokers. This move comes amid ongoing discussions about the
legitimacy and regulation of prop trading in the financial industry.
Prop Trading Compliance: Muinmos
and Brokeree Solutions to Address the Issue
The
collaboration integrates Brokeree's Prop Pulse technology for account
management and risk mitigation with Muinmos' client onboarding platform. This
combination is intended to offer FX brokers tools for regulatory compliance and
risk control in prop trading operations.
"The
conversation around prop trading is highly negative these days, but for
regulated brokers who have the right controls and risk management in place,
prop trading presents an opportunity for an additional revenue stream,” Remonda
Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO of Muinmos, commented. “Our combined
offering enables the firms to offer a compliant and at the same time
competitive prop trading option.”
The
partnership aims to address concerns within the industry regarding risks
associated with prop trading. In a recent interview with Finance Magnates, PipFarm’s CEO, James Glyde, explained that those risks are “incredibly hard to manage.”
“The
mechanics of prop trading are completely different from a CFDs broker where you
have a deposit and margin,” he continued, “you can either use that to transfer
the risk to the liquidity provider, or you can accept the risk. So the
mechanics are completely different, making the risk similar yet different.”
Muinmos and
Brokeree assert that they have found a way to address this issues, including
the associated reputational risk.
“We are
very aware that many regulated brokers are concerned that their reputation will
be tarnished if they offer prop trading,” Andrey Kamyshanov, Co-Founder and
Managing Partner at Brokeree Solutions, added. “With Muinmos’ compliance
expertise and Brokeree’s account management system for prop trading firms,
regulated brokers can be reassured that they will have a robust offering to
enable them to thrive now and as regulation is inevitably introduced.”
Both
companies report having client bases among regulated brokers and express a
commitment to compliant trading practices. They indicate an intention to work
with regulators to implement controls without unduly restricting legitimate
financial activities.
Brokers Enter the Prop
Trading Space
Although
the prop trading industry doesn't enjoy a good reputation, didn't the CFDs face
similar challenges? Regulators worldwide warn against prop firms, much like
they once cautioned against brokers.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
Freetrade Acquires Stake UK Arm, Challenging Robinhood's Expansion
Featured Videos
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨
From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable.
🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation!
Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing.
Stay tuned for more events. See you next time!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨
From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable.
🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation!
Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing.
Stay tuned for more events. See you next time!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨
From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable.
🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation!
Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing.
Stay tuned for more events. See you next time!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨
From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable.
🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation!
Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing.
Stay tuned for more events. See you next time!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨
From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable.
🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation!
Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing.
Stay tuned for more events. See you next time!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨
From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable.
🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation!
Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing.
Stay tuned for more events. See you next time!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!