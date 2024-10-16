Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> Analysis
> US Forex Deposits Hit Lowest Level Since Early 2024

US Forex Deposits Hit Lowest Level Since Early 2024

Wednesday, 16/10/2024 | 09:42 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • According to August data, deposits fell by almost 3% to $530 million.
  • Gain Capital maintained the top position, while Interactive Brokers saw the strongest growth.
US FX deposits August 2024

Recent financial market volatility didn't do much to boost retail trader deposits in the US, which declined for the second consecutive month. According to the latest August data, the result was the worst since the beginning of the year, dropping 5% from 2024 highs.

FX Deposits in US Shrink by Another $15 Million

According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for August 2024, the total value of FX deposits in the US amounted to $530.1 million, falling 2.8% from $545.5 million reported a month earlier. In nominal terms, the decline was over $15 million, the strongest in 2024.

After reaching local highs in June, the value of FX deposits in the US has been shrinking for two consecutive months and is currently at its lowest since January 2024, when it was just under $530 million.

US FX deposits August 2024

The data doesn't align with the Cboe report from the same month, which showed forex market activity remaining high, with volumes rising to $1.1 trillion.

Only Charles Schwab and Interactive Brokers Reported Growth

Looking at the distribution of volume declines among individual trading companies, only Charles Schwab and Interactive Brokers reported positive changes. Charles Schwab saw a 2.2% increase, while Interactive Brokers experienced a significant 12.5% growth, equivalent to $3.7 million.

US FX deposits August 2024

On the other hand, IG US recorded the strongest depreciation at nearly 15%, dropping by $9 million to $33.7 million. OANDA also noted a substantial nominal loss of almost $8.3 million. However, in percentage terms, it was significantly smaller than IG US, at 4.5%.

Financial Reporting Requirements for US Forex Brokers

The CFTC plays a crucial role in ensuring the financial health and transparency of Forex brokers operating in the United States. Retail Foreign Exchange Dealers (RFEDs) and Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) must submit detailed monthly financial statements to the regulatory body.

These reports are required to include essential financial metrics such as:

  • Adjusted net capital
  • Client assets
  • Retail forex obligations

Retail forex obligations represent the total assets held by FCMs or RFEDs on behalf of their clients, accounting for any realized profits or losses. This requirement applies to all 62 registered RFEDs and FCMs in the United States, including well-known entities like Charles Schwab, Gain Capital, IG, Interactive Brokers, OANDA, and Trading.com. These firms must publicly disclose their financial commitments, promoting industry-wide transparency.

Recent observations suggest that FCMs are heavily investing in cutting-edge front-end technologies. This strategic move aims to improve operational efficiency and strengthen their competitive position in the dynamic derivatives market.

Recent financial market volatility didn't do much to boost retail trader deposits in the US, which declined for the second consecutive month. According to the latest August data, the result was the worst since the beginning of the year, dropping 5% from 2024 highs.

FX Deposits in US Shrink by Another $15 Million

According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for August 2024, the total value of FX deposits in the US amounted to $530.1 million, falling 2.8% from $545.5 million reported a month earlier. In nominal terms, the decline was over $15 million, the strongest in 2024.

After reaching local highs in June, the value of FX deposits in the US has been shrinking for two consecutive months and is currently at its lowest since January 2024, when it was just under $530 million.

US FX deposits August 2024

The data doesn't align with the Cboe report from the same month, which showed forex market activity remaining high, with volumes rising to $1.1 trillion.

Only Charles Schwab and Interactive Brokers Reported Growth

Looking at the distribution of volume declines among individual trading companies, only Charles Schwab and Interactive Brokers reported positive changes. Charles Schwab saw a 2.2% increase, while Interactive Brokers experienced a significant 12.5% growth, equivalent to $3.7 million.

US FX deposits August 2024

On the other hand, IG US recorded the strongest depreciation at nearly 15%, dropping by $9 million to $33.7 million. OANDA also noted a substantial nominal loss of almost $8.3 million. However, in percentage terms, it was significantly smaller than IG US, at 4.5%.

Financial Reporting Requirements for US Forex Brokers

The CFTC plays a crucial role in ensuring the financial health and transparency of Forex brokers operating in the United States. Retail Foreign Exchange Dealers (RFEDs) and Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) must submit detailed monthly financial statements to the regulatory body.

These reports are required to include essential financial metrics such as:

  • Adjusted net capital
  • Client assets
  • Retail forex obligations

Retail forex obligations represent the total assets held by FCMs or RFEDs on behalf of their clients, accounting for any realized profits or losses. This requirement applies to all 62 registered RFEDs and FCMs in the United States, including well-known entities like Charles Schwab, Gain Capital, IG, Interactive Brokers, OANDA, and Trading.com. These firms must publicly disclose their financial commitments, promoting industry-wide transparency.

Recent observations suggest that FCMs are heavily investing in cutting-edge front-end technologies. This strategic move aims to improve operational efficiency and strengthen their competitive position in the dynamic derivatives market.

Topics
CFTC
USA
forex deposits
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1867 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1867 Articles
  • 41 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}