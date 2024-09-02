Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Institutional FX Investors Ride the Weak Dollar Wave in Volatile August

Monday, 02/09/2024 | 06:52 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Institutional spot FX volumes rose in August 2024 amid dollar weakness and market volatility.
  • Major trading venues reported increased activity, with some seeing double-digit growth compared to the previous year.
The dollar's decline to more than one-year lows against a basket of currencies including the euro, pound, and yen ensured that the foreign exchange (Forex) market saw no shortage of volatility in August. As a result, institutional spot volumes of large trading venues worldwide increased for another consecutive month.

Institutional Spot FX Volumes Rose in August 2024

Positive changes are evident for Forex daily futures contracts on the Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX). Click 365 reported an increase in trading volumes in August to over 2.9 million contracts, with an average daily volume (ADV) of 131,920, rising by 5.6% compared to July's results and by over 26% compared to the same period last year.

The USD/JPY currency pair remains in the dominant position in terms of turnover, accounting for 0.9 million of all August contracts. This was a significant increase both month-on-month (21%) and year-on-year (24%).

A jump in total volumes and ADV was also observed in the United States, where Cboe's spot volumes in the currency market rose to $1.1 trillion compared to $1.02 trillion reported in July. Adding to this the fewer trading days in the past month (22 vs. 23), the ADVC indicator increased from $44 to almost $50 billion.

FX Volumes in Europe Also Strong

How does the situation look in Europe? On the German stock exchange -owned 360T, August FX volumes decreased in terms of total value from $707 billion to $682 billion. However, ADV values rose, reaching over $31 billion, compared to $30.8 billion reported in July. This was due to one less trading session in the past month.

At Euronext FX, both total and daily volumes increased. In August, investor activity in Euronext's currency market amounted to $638 billion compared to $583 billion in July. ADV jumped to $29 billion, up from $28 billion.

It's worth noting that these results are significantly better than a year ago. In August 2023, Euronext FX reported a monthly volume of $518 billion, while 360T reported $508 billion.

Source: Euronext FX
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
