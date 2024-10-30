Return to the Trading Desk? 35% of Internet Users Wish to Disappear from the Web

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Wednesday, 30/10/2024 | 13:54 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • NordVPN and Incogni's survey noted that the main concern driving this trend is financial data security, with 45% of respondents citing fear of hacking.
  • Millennials and Gen Z are the most inclined to want to disappear from the web.
A growing number of internet users wish to delete their personal data online, according to a recent survey covering 2024. Two years after a similar survey was conducted in 2022, the latest findings reveal a rise in people wanting to delete their personal data from the internet. The survey, by NordVPN and Incogni, mentioned that this trend is due to fears of hacking and frustrations with data exploitation.

Privacy or Exposure?

Nearly a third of respondents would opt to delete their digital presence. This trend is especially pronounced in North America, with 44% of Americans and 41% of Canadians saying they'd like to erase their online presence.

The primary concern is financial data security. Across the board, many feel that the internet has become a risky place for personal information, with 45% of participants citing the fear of hacking as a top reason to consider deleting their online selves.

Beyond financial data, respondents are increasingly wary of how companies use their personal details. In countries like Spain, this feeling of exploitation was a dominant concern, while Germans expressed a unique perspective: they simply see no need for their names to be online at all.

Around 64% of respondents want their financial information hidden, while 42% are concerned about their personal emails and texts. In Germany, intimate life details and criminal records are also high on the privacy priority list.

Source: NordVPN

Interestingly, despite these concerns, only 41% would pay for online anonymity. Countries like France and Italy, where privacy fears are significant, show that most people are not ready to spend money to shield their browsing habits.

The desire to delete oneself from the internet seems to be a generational issue. Millennials and Gen Z show the strongest inclination to vanish from the web, while Baby Boomers are far less likely to feel the need to disappear.

However, the divide isn't consistent everywhere. In Spain and France, internet users across all age groups show similar levels of concern, reflecting a broader societal shift toward greater digital privacy awareness.

Data Brokers Companies

A new aspect of the 2024 survey focused on awareness of data brokers companies that collect and sell personal data. Alarmingly, only 18% of respondents know what a data broker is. Awareness is lowest in France and Spain, where just 13% are familiar with these companies. In contrast, Italy shows the highest awareness, with 25% knowing about data brokers' activities.

Since 2022, the desire to erase digital footprints has grown in several regions. In Canada and Germany, concern over personal data has intensified, with more people wanting to delete their information from the web.

In the UK, respondents are increasingly worried about their financial details falling into the wrong hands, while in Spain, users feel more exploited than ever by data-harvesting companies.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
