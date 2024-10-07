Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> FM-Events
> Why FMLS:24 is the Exclusive Platform for Networking in the Finance Industry

Why FMLS:24 is the Exclusive Platform for Networking in the Finance Industry

Monday, 07/10/2024 | 09:25 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • Join leading executives, brand authorities, and thousands of attendees this Fall.
FMLS:24

The financial industry thrives on connections and relationships, and no event engenders these attributes more than the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS). This includes premium networking opportunities, with attendees having the chance to meet, collaborate, or connect at Old Billingsgate on November 18-20. Now in its thirteenth year, London Summit has established itself as a top destination for networking for multiple elements of the financial services space.

Arguably the biggest draw to the upcoming FMLS:24 will be the big-name talent, brands, and players from multiple industries. The event will cater to the online trading, fintech, payments, and crypto space, underscoring a diverse hub where anything can happen on the exhibition floor.

With a little over a month to go, now is the time to register for FMLS! Make sure to reserve your seat to the biggest show of the year in London and skip the queues on-site. To do so, just head over to the event website today to get your pass!

Who You Can Meet at London Summit

The marquee summit will not only cater to attendees from London, but also globally. FMLS routinely attracts speakers and leading executives from around the world, providing an immersive environment for attendees.

FMLS:24 will look to target fresh records in attendance, looking to scale up. For their part, participants can expect to engage, connect, and meet face-to-face with other industry peers, brand authorities, experts, and much more. The event is targeting upwards of 2,500 registered participants, with over 150 speakers and 70 exhibitors, with the ability to meet with the following:

  • Forex/CFD Brokers
  • Institutional Brokers
  • Affiliates & IBs
  • Leading Fintech & Payments Brands
  • Crypto & Digital Assets Businesses
  • Technology & Liquidity Providers
  • Press/Media
  • Regulators

Why FMLS:24 is the Networking Hub of the Year

London Summit is a hub for top-tier professionals from across the globe, attracting key decision-makers and industry leaders. In particular, the event’s speaker lineup typically includes CEOs, founders, and senior executives from leading financial institutions, fintech firms, brokers, and other major players.

Attendees can gain access to invaluable insights from these individuals through keynote speeches, panels, and exclusive talks. Unlike larger, more generalized events, FMLS provides a curated space where attendees can network directly with the people shaping the future of the financial industry.

This level of access to C-level executives is rare in such a concentrated format, making the summit a go-to event for serious industry professionals. All FMLS:24 sessions will be taking place across three content stages, Centre, the Innovate, and Inspire Stage.

FMLS has also earned a reputation as a premium networking event thanks to its meticulously designed networking sessions. From casual meet-and-greets to formalized networking zones and VIP areas, attendees are given myriad opportunities to forge meaningful relationships. The event often incorporates speed networking, roundtable discussions, and private meetings to ensure that participants can make the most of their time and build strong, productive connections.

One standout feature is the annual Networking Blitz Opening Party, a unique event that brings together hundreds of participants in a single evening for concentrated networking. This mixer creates an informal yet productive atmosphere where finance professionals can connect over drinks, exchange ideas, and discover new business opportunities. This year's Blitz will be taking place at the Folly.

Join the Conversation Surrounding London Summit

In an industry where the right connections and timely insights can make all the difference, London Summit has emerged as the exclusive platform for networking. Look for this year’s event to provide unparalleled access to industry leaders, specialized focus on finance and fintech, and high-caliber networking opportunities.

FMLS:24 stands out as a must-attend event for professionals looking to build meaningful relationships. Whether you're looking to make deals, forge partnerships, or simply gain insights into the latest trends, FMLS is the event where it all happens. Join the conversation today surrounding the biggest event of the year in London!

The financial industry thrives on connections and relationships, and no event engenders these attributes more than the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS). This includes premium networking opportunities, with attendees having the chance to meet, collaborate, or connect at Old Billingsgate on November 18-20. Now in its thirteenth year, London Summit has established itself as a top destination for networking for multiple elements of the financial services space.

Arguably the biggest draw to the upcoming FMLS:24 will be the big-name talent, brands, and players from multiple industries. The event will cater to the online trading, fintech, payments, and crypto space, underscoring a diverse hub where anything can happen on the exhibition floor.

With a little over a month to go, now is the time to register for FMLS! Make sure to reserve your seat to the biggest show of the year in London and skip the queues on-site. To do so, just head over to the event website today to get your pass!

Who You Can Meet at London Summit

The marquee summit will not only cater to attendees from London, but also globally. FMLS routinely attracts speakers and leading executives from around the world, providing an immersive environment for attendees.

FMLS:24 will look to target fresh records in attendance, looking to scale up. For their part, participants can expect to engage, connect, and meet face-to-face with other industry peers, brand authorities, experts, and much more. The event is targeting upwards of 2,500 registered participants, with over 150 speakers and 70 exhibitors, with the ability to meet with the following:

  • Forex/CFD Brokers
  • Institutional Brokers
  • Affiliates & IBs
  • Leading Fintech & Payments Brands
  • Crypto & Digital Assets Businesses
  • Technology & Liquidity Providers
  • Press/Media
  • Regulators

Why FMLS:24 is the Networking Hub of the Year

London Summit is a hub for top-tier professionals from across the globe, attracting key decision-makers and industry leaders. In particular, the event’s speaker lineup typically includes CEOs, founders, and senior executives from leading financial institutions, fintech firms, brokers, and other major players.

Attendees can gain access to invaluable insights from these individuals through keynote speeches, panels, and exclusive talks. Unlike larger, more generalized events, FMLS provides a curated space where attendees can network directly with the people shaping the future of the financial industry.

This level of access to C-level executives is rare in such a concentrated format, making the summit a go-to event for serious industry professionals. All FMLS:24 sessions will be taking place across three content stages, Centre, the Innovate, and Inspire Stage.

FMLS has also earned a reputation as a premium networking event thanks to its meticulously designed networking sessions. From casual meet-and-greets to formalized networking zones and VIP areas, attendees are given myriad opportunities to forge meaningful relationships. The event often incorporates speed networking, roundtable discussions, and private meetings to ensure that participants can make the most of their time and build strong, productive connections.

One standout feature is the annual Networking Blitz Opening Party, a unique event that brings together hundreds of participants in a single evening for concentrated networking. This mixer creates an informal yet productive atmosphere where finance professionals can connect over drinks, exchange ideas, and discover new business opportunities. This year's Blitz will be taking place at the Folly.

Join the Conversation Surrounding London Summit

In an industry where the right connections and timely insights can make all the difference, London Summit has emerged as the exclusive platform for networking. Look for this year’s event to provide unparalleled access to industry leaders, specialized focus on finance and fintech, and high-caliber networking opportunities.

FMLS:24 stands out as a must-attend event for professionals looking to build meaningful relationships. Whether you're looking to make deals, forge partnerships, or simply gain insights into the latest trends, FMLS is the event where it all happens. Join the conversation today surrounding the biggest event of the year in London!

Topics
FMLS24
About the Author: Jeff Patterson
Jeff Patterson
  • 5431 Articles
  • 98 Followers
About the Author: Jeff Patterson
Head of Commercial Content
  • 5431 Articles
  • 98 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

FM-Events

Featured Videos

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
More Videos

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

  • Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}