Why FMLS:24 is the Exclusive Platform for Networking in the Finance Industry

The financial industry thrives on connections and relationships, and no event engenders these attributes more than the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS). This includes premium networking opportunities, with attendees having the chance to meet, collaborate, or connect at Old Billingsgate on November 18-20. Now in its thirteenth year, London Summit has established itself as a top destination for networking for multiple elements of the financial services space.
Arguably the biggest draw to the upcoming FMLS:24 will be the big-name talent, brands, and players from multiple industries. The event will cater to the online trading, fintech, payments, and crypto space, underscoring a diverse hub where anything can happen on the exhibition floor.
With a little over a month to go, now is the time to register for FMLS! Make sure to reserve your seat to the biggest show of the year in London and skip the queues on-site. To do so, just head over to the event website today to get your pass!
Who You Can Meet at London Summit
The marquee summit will not only cater to attendees from London, but also globally. FMLS routinely attracts speakers and leading executives from around the world, providing an immersive environment for attendees.
FMLS:24 will look to target fresh records in attendance, looking to scale up. For their part, participants can expect to engage, connect, and meet face-to-face with other industry peers, brand authorities, experts, and much more. The event is targeting upwards of 2,500 registered participants, with over 150 speakers and 70 exhibitors, with the ability to meet with the following:
- Forex/CFD Brokers
- Institutional Brokers
- Affiliates & IBs
- Leading Fintech & Payments Brands
- Crypto & Digital Assets Businesses
- Technology & Liquidity Providers
- Press/Media
- Regulators
Why FMLS:24 is the Networking Hub of the Year
London Summit is a hub for top-tier professionals from across the globe, attracting key decision-makers and industry leaders. In particular, the event’s speaker lineup typically includes CEOs, founders, and senior executives from leading financial institutions, fintech firms, brokers, and other major players.
Attendees can gain access to invaluable insights from these individuals through keynote speeches, panels, and exclusive talks. Unlike larger, more generalized events, FMLS provides a curated space where attendees can network directly with the people shaping the future of the financial industry.
This level of access to C-level executives is rare in such a concentrated format, making the summit a go-to event for serious industry professionals. All FMLS:24 sessions will be taking place across three content stages, Centre, the Innovate, and Inspire Stage.
FMLS has also earned a reputation as a premium networking event thanks to its meticulously designed networking sessions. From casual meet-and-greets to formalized networking zones and VIP areas, attendees are given myriad opportunities to forge meaningful relationships. The event often incorporates speed networking, roundtable discussions, and private meetings to ensure that participants can make the most of their time and build strong, productive connections.
One standout feature is the annual Networking Blitz Opening Party, a unique event that brings together hundreds of participants in a single evening for concentrated networking. This mixer creates an informal yet productive atmosphere where finance professionals can connect over drinks, exchange ideas, and discover new business opportunities. This year's Blitz will be taking place at the Folly.
Join the Conversation Surrounding London Summit
In an industry where the right connections and timely insights can make all the difference, London Summit has emerged as the exclusive platform for networking. Look for this year’s event to provide unparalleled access to industry leaders, specialized focus on finance and fintech, and high-caliber networking opportunities.
FMLS:24 stands out as a must-attend event for professionals looking to build meaningful relationships. Whether you're looking to make deals, forge partnerships, or simply gain insights into the latest trends, FMLS is the event where it all happens. Join the conversation today surrounding the biggest event of the year in London!