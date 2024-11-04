Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Vote Now for the London Summit Awards 2024!

Monday, 04/11/2024 | 11:17 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • Cast your vote for this year's elite brands and the most sought-after titles.
FMLS London Summit Awards 2024 voting

The Nominations round for the highly anticipated London Summit Awards 2024 have just finished, meaning it’s now time to cast your vote from a short-list of elite brands. Registered attendees are eligible to make their voice heard and determine which companies will take home this year’s highest honors at the upcoming Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS).

FMLS:24 will be taking place at Old Billingsgate on Nov 18-20 – the conclusion of the event will kick off the official awards ceremony, showcasing this year’s best and most successful brands in fintech and online trading. This year, 23 different awards are up for grabs – will your brand take home one of these? There is only one way to ensure you win, and that means voting!

Live Voting Begins Today

London Summit Awards are never bought and constitute some of the most sought-after titles across several categories. This year’s awards will be recognizing the top performers in the institutional space across several key verticals, including online trading, crypto, fintech, and payments. Nominations have been running for the past few months, which each eligible award viewable by accessing the following link.

As a quick reminder, only registered and approved attendees can vote for this year’s awards. After your registration is approved, you will be able to login and submit your vote. If you have not already done so, now is the perfect time to complete your registration to FMLS:24. Make sure to reserve your seat to the biggest show in London this year and skip the queues on-site.

Unsure of how to vote? This short process takes minutes and is easier than ever. For any questions, prospective participants can familiarize themselves with the full terms and conditions of the London Summit Awards.

All registered attendees are eligible to vote in this year’s awards. Of note, both the nominations and voting are free of charge and are never bought or paid for. This makes these titles unique in the industry, with the highest levels of transparency. Self-nominations are permissible, and any company is free to nominate itself – by extension you are also eligible to vote for any other company as a third party as well. Participants can only vote on the short-listed companies from the nominations round.

Everything You Can Expect at FMLS:24

The awards ceremony is just one element of London Summit 2024 that attendees can look forward to. Each year features something both new and exciting at each London Summit and 2024 will be no exception, drawing a diverse attendance from around the globe.

The event kicks off with the Networking Blitz Opening Party, an innovative spin on networking and mingling that sets the tone for the rest of the event. Subsequently, attendees can explore two full days of exhibition, entertainment, and premium content on offer throughout the event.

The live agenda features sessions, panels, workshops, and more across three content stages – Innovate, Inspire, and Centre Stage. Check out the full agenda and map out your time for an optimal summit experience. Check out this year's sponsors for FMLS:24, with each brand available for networking, meeting face-to-face, and engagement opportunities.

FMLS London Summit Awards 2024 voting

This is one event you cannot afford to miss this Fall. Join the conversation today and see you in just a few weeks in London!

FMLS24
About the Author: Jeff Patterson
Jeff Patterson
  • 5439 Articles
  • 101 Followers
About the Author: Jeff Patterson
Head of Commercial Content
  • 5439 Articles
  • 101 Followers

FMLS:24 | Shaping the Next Era of Financial Evolution

Welcome to FMLS:24 – the premier event where influential brands and leaders in trading, payments, fintech, and digital assets come together! Join over 2,500 industry professionals, engage with 150+ expert speakers, and discover endless opportunities with 70+ top exhibitors. FMLS:24 is where senior executives and decision-makers gather to close deals, forge new partnerships, and strengthen connections with long-term clients. Whether you’re in finance, technology, or payments, this summit is your gateway to future growth, meaningful collaborations, and industry-leading insights. 👉 Don't miss out – secure your ticket now at https://events.financemagnates.com/ZQEYy0?utm_source=youtube&utm_campaign=fmls24-awareness&utm_medium=video&RefId=MLS%3A24+Video+Promo #fmls #fmls24 #fmevents #financemagnates #forex #payments #crypto #events #london #fintech #ai #generativeai #technology #onlinetrading #forex #investing #investors #tech 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

