Last Week to Nominate Your Brand for the London Summit Awards 2024

In less than a month the doors of the annual Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) will swing open, kicking off two days of premium networking, exhibition, and entertainment. Ahead of the landmark event, now in its thirteenth year, prospective attendees are invited to cast their nomination for the upcoming London Summit Awards 2024.
These awards rank as the most sought-after titles in the industry each year, given their reputation for transparency. In particular, the London Summit Awards reflect the highest level of visibility and achievement and have no equal. Companies look to these awards to showcase the most outstanding and exemplary brands, underscoring leadership and performance across multiple industries.
London Summit Awards are special as the winners each year are determined entirely by industry peers that are registered to FMLS:24, without the interference of third parties. How exactly do brands win these awards? The first step is registering for this year’s London Summit and casting your nomination for the brand of your choosing. Make sure to reserve your seat to the biggest show in London at Old Billingsgate this year and skip the queues on-site.
Have You Nominated Your Brand?
Every FMLS is known for attracting the biggest talent, brand names, and industry leaders. With the brightest minds from across the financial services and fintech sectors, the stage will be set for the official London Summit Awards ceremony, immediately following the event on November 20.
The Nominations Round will be ending this week, which means participants have only a few days left to submit the brands of their choosing and ensure they can be voted on in the next round. Don’t miss your chance to be in the spotlight as time is running out – once the Nominations Round is over, this opportunity is gone forever.
London Summit Awards are never bought and signify key titles across several categories. This year’s awards cover the top performers in the institutional space across multiple verticals, including online trading, crypto, fintech, and payments. Nominations have been running for the past month and include the following awards up for grabs:
- Best Retail CFDs Broker
- Best Multi-Asset Broker
- Best Retail FX Broker
- Best ECN/Execution Venue
- Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime)
- Best Connectivity Provider
- Best White Label Solution
- Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Best FX Trading Platform
- Best ESG Product Suite
- Best Regtech/Reporting Solution
- Best Automated Performance Tool
- Best Investment/Trading App Provider
- Best Payment Service Provider
- Most Outstanding Innovator in Payments
- Best Cryptocurrency Exchange
- Best Crypto Solution for Payments
- Best Funded Trading Service (B2C)
- Best Funded Trading Provider (B2B)
- Best Neo Bank
- Best Electronic Money Institution (EMI)
- Best CRM Provider
- Best Investment Research Tool
- Best AI Solution for Financial Services
- Best Market Data Solution
- Best Risk Management Tool for Brokers
- Best Financial Services Startup
- Best Copy Trading Solution
How Can I Nominate My Brand?
The London Summit Awards feature a singular nomination round that is days away from ending. This year has featured record participation and interest in the awards, meaning the stakes heading into the Voting Round could not be higher. As a quick reminder, all awards participants must be registered to cast their nominations.
Once you have completed your registration, just head over to the nominations page, where you can login and begin the process that is easier than ever. All registered users are eligible to nominate any brand they wish for each category, with each of the 28 different awards available to select.
At the conclusion of the Nominations process this week, participants can look ahead to the Online Voting starting shortly. During this subsequent round, thousands of industry participants are eligible to cast their vote to decide who will take home the prestigious titles from among this year’s nominated brands.
The full terms and conditions of the awards can be accessed via the following link. Make sure to be a part of this year’s London Summit 2024 Awards and make your voice heard today by nominating!