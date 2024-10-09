Time is Running Out to Nominate Your Brand for the London Summit Awards 2024!

The countdown has begun with just over month to go until the kickoff of the 13th annual Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS)! With this premium event just around the corner, now is the final call to nominate your brand for one of the industry’s most prestigious recognitions – the London Summit Awards.

Each year, the summit brings together the brightest minds, leading brands, and biggest names from across the financial services and fintech sectors. This year’s awards represent a crowning achievement that highlights excellence and innovation. Don’t miss your chance to be in the spotlight as time is running out to nominate your brand!

The London Summit Awards constitute the highest level of visibility, transparency, and achievement. These awards have no equal and showcase the most exceptional brands, casting light on outperformance and leadership in multiple industries. These awards are a truly unique construct in the industry given that victors are determined entirely by industry peers that are registered to FMLS:24, without the interference of third parties.

These prestigious awards are never bought and bestow key titles across several categories. In particular, this year’s awards cover the top performers in the institutional space across multiple verticals, including online trading, crypto, fintech, and payments. Nominations have been running for the past month but will be ending in a couple weeks.

As a quick reminder, in slightly over one month, the doors of London Summit 2024 will be open to attendees, taking place on November 18-20 at Old Billingsgate. Will you be one of them? Time is running out to register for FMLS – make sure to reserve your seat to the biggest show of the year in London and skip the queues on-site.

Why the London Summit Awards 2024 Matter

The London Summit Awards are more than just a simple acknowledgment or photo op. Rather, these are a powerful endorsement from peers within the finance community and industry. With a tradition spanning over a decade, these awards celebrate the leading brokers, fintech firms, liquidity providers, and other key players who pioneers or leaders in the industry. Winning or even being shortlisted can significantly boost your brand's visibility, credibility, and reputation in several different ways. Here’s why you should prioritize nominating your brand:

Industry Validation

London Summit Awards are recognized throughout the global financial ecosystem at the highest level. Nominate your brand to provide instant validation from respected industry experts.

Increased Visibility

Become a brand authority in your industry. Whether you win or are shortlisted, participating in the awards can give your brand significant exposure in front of an audience that includes top-tier decision-makers, C-suite executives, industry leaders, and potential partners or clients.

Networking Opportunities

The awards ceremony, held at the conclusion of FMLS:24, offering an unparalleled networking opportunity with the industry's elite. Give your brand direct access to key figures in finance and fintech.

What Categories Can I Compete In?

London Summit Awards 2024 cover a wide range of categories, making it possible for companies across the financial spectrum to compete and shine. Whether you’re a leading broker, a tech innovator, or a rising star in the world of payments, there’s a category for you. This includes the following:

Best Retail CFDs Broker

Best Multi-Asset Broker

Best Retail FX Broker

Best ECN/Execution Venue

Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime)

Best Connectivity Provider

Best White Label Solution

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform

Best FX Trading Platform

Best ESG Product Suite

Best Regtech/Reporting Solution

Best Automated Performance Tool

Best Investment/Trading App Provider

Best Payment Service Provider

Most Outstanding Innovator in Payments

Best Cryptocurrency Exchange

Best Crypto Solution for Payments

Best Funded Trading Service (B2C)

Best Funded Trading Provider (B2B)

Best Neo Bank

Best Electronic Money Institution (EMI)

Best CRM Provider

Best Investment Research Tool

Best AI Solution for Financial Services

Best Market Data Solution

Best Risk Management Tool for Brokers

Best Financial Services Startup

Best Copy Trading Solution

How Can I Nominate My Brand?

The London Summit awards feature a singular nomination round that has nearly reached its conclusion. The stakes could not be higher so if you have not already nominated the brand of your choosing, now is the time! Participants must be registered to cast their nominations.

Once you have completed your registration, simply head over to the nominations page, where you can login and begin the process that is easier than ever. All registered users are eligible to nominate any brand they wish for each category, with the aforementioned 28 different awards up for grabs.

The nominations process will be immediately followed by the online voting round. During this subsequent voting period, thousands of industry participants are eligible to cast their vote to decide who will take home the prestigious titles.

The full terms and conditions of the awards can be accessed via the following link. Whether you’re a broker, fintech company, or service provider, the London Summit 2024 Awards are your best opportunity to take center stage and have your hard work recognized on an international platform.