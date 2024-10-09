Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

> Time is Running Out to Nominate Your Brand for the London Summit Awards 2024!

Time is Running Out to Nominate Your Brand for the London Summit Awards 2024!

Wednesday, 09/10/2024 | 11:57 GMT by Jeff Patterson
  • Does your brand have what it takes to bring home this year's highest honors?
FMLS London Summit 2024 Awards

The countdown has begun with just over month to go until the kickoff of the 13th annual Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS)! With this premium event just around the corner, now is the final call to nominate your brand for one of the industry’s most prestigious recognitions – the London Summit Awards.

Each year, the summit brings together the brightest minds, leading brands, and biggest names from across the financial services and fintech sectors. This year’s awards represent a crowning achievement that highlights excellence and innovation. Don’t miss your chance to be in the spotlight as time is running out to nominate your brand!

The London Summit Awards constitute the highest level of visibility, transparency, and achievement. These awards have no equal and showcase the most exceptional brands, casting light on outperformance and leadership in multiple industries. These awards are a truly unique construct in the industry given that victors are determined entirely by industry peers that are registered to FMLS:24, without the interference of third parties.

These prestigious awards are never bought and bestow key titles across several categories. In particular, this year’s awards cover the top performers in the institutional space across multiple verticals, including online trading, crypto, fintech, and payments. Nominations have been running for the past month but will be ending in a couple weeks.

As a quick reminder, in slightly over one month, the doors of London Summit 2024 will be open to attendees, taking place on November 18-20 at Old Billingsgate. Will you be one of them? Time is running out to register for FMLS – make sure to reserve your seat to the biggest show of the year in London and skip the queues on-site.

Why the London Summit Awards 2024 Matter

The London Summit Awards are more than just a simple acknowledgment or photo op. Rather, these are a powerful endorsement from peers within the finance community and industry. With a tradition spanning over a decade, these awards celebrate the leading brokers, fintech firms, liquidity providers, and other key players who pioneers or leaders in the industry. Winning or even being shortlisted can significantly boost your brand's visibility, credibility, and reputation in several different ways. Here’s why you should prioritize nominating your brand:

Industry Validation

London Summit Awards are recognized throughout the global financial ecosystem at the highest level. Nominate your brand to provide instant validation from respected industry experts.

Increased Visibility

Become a brand authority in your industry. Whether you win or are shortlisted, participating in the awards can give your brand significant exposure in front of an audience that includes top-tier decision-makers, C-suite executives, industry leaders, and potential partners or clients.

Networking Opportunities

The awards ceremony, held at the conclusion of FMLS:24, offering an unparalleled networking opportunity with the industry's elite. Give your brand direct access to key figures in finance and fintech.

What Categories Can I Compete In?

London Summit Awards 2024 cover a wide range of categories, making it possible for companies across the financial spectrum to compete and shine. Whether you’re a leading broker, a tech innovator, or a rising star in the world of payments, there’s a category for you. This includes the following:

  • Best Retail CFDs Broker
  • Best Multi-Asset Broker
  • Best Retail FX Broker
  • Best ECN/Execution Venue
  • Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime)
  • Best Connectivity Provider
  • Best White Label Solution
  • Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
  • Best FX Trading Platform
  • Best ESG Product Suite
  • Best Regtech/Reporting Solution
  • Best Automated Performance Tool
  • Best Investment/Trading App Provider
  • Best Payment Service Provider
  • Most Outstanding Innovator in Payments
  • Best Cryptocurrency Exchange
  • Best Crypto Solution for Payments
  • Best Funded Trading Service (B2C)
  • Best Funded Trading Provider (B2B)
  • Best Neo Bank
  • Best Electronic Money Institution (EMI)
  • Best CRM Provider
  • Best Investment Research Tool
  • Best AI Solution for Financial Services
  • Best Market Data Solution
  • Best Risk Management Tool for Brokers
  • Best Financial Services Startup
  • Best Copy Trading Solution

How Can I Nominate My Brand?

FMLS:24 London Summit 2024 nominations

The London Summit awards feature a singular nomination round that has nearly reached its conclusion. The stakes could not be higher so if you have not already nominated the brand of your choosing, now is the time! Participants must be registered to cast their nominations.

Once you have completed your registration, simply head over to the nominations page, where you can login and begin the process that is easier than ever. All registered users are eligible to nominate any brand they wish for each category, with the aforementioned 28 different awards up for grabs.

The nominations process will be immediately followed by the online voting round. During this subsequent voting period, thousands of industry participants are eligible to cast their vote to decide who will take home the prestigious titles.

The full terms and conditions of the awards can be accessed via the following link. Whether you’re a broker, fintech company, or service provider, the London Summit 2024 Awards are your best opportunity to take center stage and have your hard work recognized on an international platform.

Awards
FMLS24
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

More Videos

  • Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

