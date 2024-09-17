Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

iFX EXPO Asia Kicks Off: The Industry Meets Again in Bangkok

Tuesday, 17/09/2024 | 08:27 GMT by Finance Magnates Staff
  • The 2+ day event is lined up with panel discussions, keynote speeches, interviews, and more.
  • Catch the key moments from the event here.
From the floors of iFX EXPO Asia
From the floors of iFX EXPO Asia, Bangkok

The iFX EXPO Asia has made its return to Bangkok, kicking off this morning at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, located in the heart of the vibrant city. As one of the largest B2B expos in the retail trading industry, the event spans over two days and attracts a wide range of attendees, including regulators, C-level executives, marketers, company representatives, and traders.

This year's expo provides an excellent opportunity for industry players to network, strengthen relationships with existing clients, and generate new leads from potential partners. The event covers the broader financial services industry, with a particular focus on retail trading, payments, and cryptocurrencies. Attendees will have the chance to explore new products and services showcased by various companies in booths spread across the exhibition floor.

People waiting in line to enter the iFX EXPO Asia venue
People waiting in line to enter the iFX EXPO Asia venue

The expo promises a dynamic experience, with exciting lineups, insightful discussions, and valuable networking moments throughout the event.

Moments from iFX EXPO Asia

Here are some highlighted moments straight from iFX EXPO Asia.

The expo floors are crowded with attendees
It's all about networking

Crypto in Asia

Catch the panel discussing on the topic "Crypto in Asia: The World is Watching," which is moderated by Jason Fernandes, Co-Founder of AdLunam, and participated by Kamalika Poddar, Founding member - Data & Product at LXME, Su Lyn Siria Ng, Binance Link at Binance, Andrew Matushkin, Head of Global Business Development at B2Broker, and S B Seker, Senior Vice President at Crypto.com.

Crypto in Asia: the World Is Watching panel at iFX EXPO Asia
"Crypto in Asia: The World Is Watching" panel at iFX EXPO Asia

If you are at iFX EXPO Asia, catch up with the Finance Magnates team at booth #42.

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

  • Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

  • Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

